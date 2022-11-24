Wales vs Iran live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Wales face Iran at World Cup 2022 in what already amounts to a must-win game for both teams. Iran got pummelled in their opener while Wales managed to salvage a draw from theirs, and this is the fixture that each of these Group B sides would have viewed as their best opportunity to get a victory on the board. A draw won't be of much use to either of them. Here's how to watch a Wales vs Iran live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Wales vs Iran live stream Dates: Friday, November 25 Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

You’ll struggle to find a greater contrast in moods between any other nations at the World Cup, but for all of Wales' spirit and enthusiasm, they looked badly undercooked against the USA on Monday. A late penalty was a gift from up high, and Gareth Bale slotted it home to snatch a point that Rob Page would have been delighted with.

Iran took a 6-2 pounding from England but looked threatening every time they got the ball to Mehdi Taremi, who scored twice. As well as the game-ending injury suffered by No.1 stopper Alireza Beiranvand, the main problem was getting a hold of the ball.

They'll expect to enjoy a much greater share of possession against Wales, who are set-up to counter-attack. The concern for the Welsh, however, is the fitness of Bale, who was well off the pace and often seen gasping for air whenever the team forayed up the pitch. What shape will their star man be in here?

Wales vs Iran kicks off at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium stadium in Al Rayyan at 10am GMT / 5am ET. Follow our guide on how to watch a Wales vs Iran live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need.

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Wales vs Iran: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch Wales vs Iran on FS1 and Peacock TV (opens in new tab), but be warned that kick-off is set for 5am ET / 2am PT on Friday morning. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Wales vs Iran live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). Every game of the World Cup is also being shown on Peacock TV, but the catch is that commentary will be in Spanish. The Peacock price (opens in new tab) comes in at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) and the service also offers live coverage of the NFL, EPL and WWE. If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Wales vs Iran live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Wales vs Iran live stream. Kick-off is at 5am ET / 2am PT early on Friday morning. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Wales vs Iran: live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Wales vs Iran live stream and every other World Cup 2022 game on SBS, which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab), as well as SBS Viceland. Wales vs Iran kicks off at 9pm AEDT on Friday night. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Wales vs Iran live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Wales vs Iran live stream. Kick-off is at 11pm NZDT on Friday night. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would back at home in the UK.

How to watch Wales vs Iran live stream for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Wales vs Iran live stream kicks off at 3.30pm IST on Friday afternoon. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Wales vs Iran team news

Ethan Ampadu limped out of Wales' clash with the USA after launching himself into a full-blooded challenge in the dying minutes, though the injury didn't appear to be serious.

Iran No.1 Alireza Beiranvand is unlikely to feature again after taking a heavy blow to the face in their opening game against England. Captain Ehsan Hajsafi also looked to be struggling late on, but it may have been cramp.

World Cup 2022 Group B table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group B standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts England 1 1 0 0 3 USA 1 0 1 0 1 Wales 1 0 1 0 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 0

World Cup 2022 Group B fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for ET. Add 11 hours for AEDT.)

GROUP B FIXTURES AND RESULTS

Monday, November 21

England 6 - 2 Iran

United States 1 - 1 Wales

Friday, November 25

10am - Wales vs Iran

7pm - England vs United States

Tuesday, November 29

7pm - Iran vs United States

7pm - Wales vs England