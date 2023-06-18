Tszyu vs Ocampo live stream: how to watch boxing from anywhere

Tszyu vs Ocampo live stream Date: Sunday, June 18 at 12pm AEST (local time) / Saturday, June 17 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (US) / Sunday, June 18 at 3am GMT (UK) Venue: Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia Tszyu vs Ocampo ring walk time (estimated): 4:30pm AEST (local time) / 11:30pm PT / 2:30am ET / 7:30am GMT Live stream: Showtime via Paramount Plus in the US / Kayo via Main Event or Foxtel via Main Event in Australia Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Australia’s Tim Tszyu has earned a title shot against the undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo, but he’s tired of waiting for the American to be fight-ready. In a bid to remain active, Tszyu will enter the ring with Mexico’s Carlos Ocampo on June 18 (local time) – here’s how to watch Tszyu vs Ocampo from anywhere.

In the US, the fight is available to watch on Showtime via Paramount Plus. For Aussies, you can catch the fight on Kayo via Main Event – and you don’t need to be subscribed to Kayo to order it either. If you’re travelling abroad, you could be blocked from your account, but we’ve also included how to watch a Tszyu vs Ocampo free live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

The 28-year-old Tszyu is currently 22-0, taking 16 wins by knockout. The WBO has ordered Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) to defend his title against Tszyu before October this year, a fight which has been delayed since Christmas 2022 when Charlo broke his left hand. Not one to sit back and wait, Tszyu will now defend his interim WBO super welterweight title against the 27-year-old Ocampo (35-2, 23 KOs).

Ocampo will step into the ring with an impressive record of his own. He charted a path similar to Tszyu, winning his first 22 professional fights. He had his first loss against Errol Spence Jr. in 2018, after which he claimed another 12 consecutive wins. After that winning streak, he lost to Sebastian Fundora in 2022. Tszyu is his first fight since.

Tszyu vs Ocampo will be held at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Queensland, Australia. It’s a huge risk for Tszyu, will it pay off? Follow our guide below to watch a Tszyu vs Ocampo live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch a Tszyu vs Ocampo live stream in the US

In the US, Tszyu vs Ocampo is exclusive to Showtime via Paramount Plus, with the event starting at 7pm PT / 10pm ET on June 17. A Paramount Plus subscription with Showtime costs $11.99 a month, or $119.99 a year. If you’re travelling abroad right now, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Tszyu vs Ocampo just as if you were at home.

How to watch Tszyu vs Ocampo if you’re away from your country

We’ve recommended Showtime via Paramount Plus as the best place for US viewers to live stream Tszyu vs Ocampo, but you might run into a problem trying to access it if you’re outside of the US – this is because of geo-blocking.

Follow our VPN advice below and you’ll soon be around that issue, as a VPN allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence – thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

• Use a VPN to live stream Tszyu vs Ocampo from anywhere

ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is easy:

1. Download and install a VPN: as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'US' for Showtime on Paramount Plus.

3. Go to the broadcaster’s stream: head to your home broadcaster’s site or app and watch as if you were at home – Showtime on Paramount Plus for US citizens abroad.

How to watch a Tszyu vs Ocampo live stream in Australia

Australian fans have been saddled with a pay-per-view, and Tszyu vs Ocampo is priced at AU$59.95. The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 4:30pm AEST on Sunday, June 18, with coverage beginning at 12pm AEST. To watch the fight, you’ll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo’s Main Event.

Can you watch Tszyu vs Ocampo in the UK?

Sadly there’s no confirmed broadcaster for Tszyu vs Ocampo in the UK at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.