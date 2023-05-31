Sevilla vs Roma live stream: how to watch Europa League final from anywhere

Watch a Sevilla vs Roma live stream

You can watch a free Sevilla vs Roma live stream on the BT Sport website, the BT Sport app or the BT Sport YouTube channel in the UK, or by using a Paramount Plus free trial in the US. You'll need to use a good VPN if you're trying to watch your home coverage from abroad. Full details on how to watch a Sevilla vs Roma live stream tonight just below.

Sevilla vs Roma: match preview

You want narrative? You've got it. Sevilla have won a record six Europa League titles, and have never lost a final. Roma manager Jose Mourinho has emerged victorious in each of the five European finals he's been involved with. To go with lifting the famous trophy, there's also a place in next season's Champions League for the victor. This is a Europa League final not to be missed.

Sevilla were circling the drain when Jose Luis Mendilibar became los Nervionenses' third manager of the season in March. One place outside the relegation zone, the Andalusians were short on confidence and time to resurrect a disappointing season but Spain's ultimate short-term fixer established a simple game plan to defend deep and counterattack at every opportunity.

It's certainly worked. With notably different XIs in La Liga and the Europa League, Mendilibar has kept a sizeable squad happy as Sevilla have surged to 11th domestically and knocked out Manchester United and Juventus in Europe.

The record six-time former winners have never lost a Europa League final and with experienced midfielder Ivan Rakitic finding some form and top scorer Youssef En-Nesyri on target six times in the competition so far this season, Sevilla may even start as marginal favourites. Left-back Marcos Acuna is suspended, however, after his red card late in the semi defeat of Juve.

Jose Mourinho is revelling in Roma's situation as underdogs. "We are in the final because we deserved to be, they have a history that we do not have," said the Special One recently. "For them to play the final is a normal thing, for us it is an extraordinary event."

The Portuguese produced the stereotypical Mourinho masterclass in shutting out Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-final second leg. The Giallorossi had just 28% of the ball and managed just one shot on target to the Germans' 23 but secured the goalless draw they needed to make their second successive European final after winning a first in their history in last season's Europa Conference League.

Sixth in Serie A going into the weekend's final round of fixtures, Roma have given unconditional buy-in to their coach. Captain Lorenzo Pellegrini is a confirmed disciple, while top scorer Paulo Dybala has enjoyed a superb season with 16 goals in all competitions. The Argentine adds spark to a functional side where former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has again excelled at centre-back. It's all classic Mourinho, who has never lost any of the five European finals he's been involved in as a manager.

Whose perfect final record will go, Sevilla's in the Europa League or Jose Mourinho's in any European showpiece? This is a do-not-miss battle for the Champions League. Follow our guide to get a Sevilla vs Roma live stream tonight and watch the Europa League online from anywhere.

FREE Sevilla vs Roma live stream: how to watch Europa League final free online in the UK

In the UK, BT Sport is providing exclusive live coverage of Sevilla vs Roma. Coverage starts at 7.15pm BST on BT Sport 1 and in 4K Ultra HD on BT Sport Ultimate, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. Best of all, because this is a final we're talking about, BT Sport are allowing non-subscribers to catch all the action for free on the BT Sport website, the BT Sport app or the BT Sport YouTube channel. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch Sevilla vs Roma on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. However, if you want to watch in 4K Ultra HD, you'll need a subscription. BT now has a £30 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Europa League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Sevilla vs Roma from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Sevilla vs Roma live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Sevilla vs Roma from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to watch Sevilla vs Roma: live stream UEL soccer in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch Sevilla vs Roma on both CBS and Paramount Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT on Wednesday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UEL season. Paramount Plus live streams every game, while select fixtures are shown on CBS. How to watch Sevilla vs Roma without cable: A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. If you sign up now, you can get a 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial, which would let you live stream Sevilla vs Roma in the final for nothing. Alternatively, if you don't have CBS on cable, you can get the channel on a streaming-only basis via FuboTV from $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Sevilla vs Roma live stream: how to watch UEL soccer online in Canada

In Canada, soccer fans can watch Sevilla vs Roma on streaming service DAZN. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT on Wednesday. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Sevilla vs Roma on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every single UEL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Champions League League and EFL Championship soccer, WTA tennis and snooker. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Sevilla vs Roma: live stream Europa League in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Sevilla vs Roma on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5am AEST bright and early on Thursday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Europa League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Champions League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Sevilla vs Roma: live stream Europa League in New Zealand

Football fans can watch Sevilla vs Roma on Spark Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST on Thursday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UEL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Champions League football, URC rugby, NBA, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Sevilla vs Roma: live stream Europa League online in India