Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Champions League quarter-final online

After a 3-1 humbling at home in the first leg, can Chelsea pull off a major turnaround at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid? Carlo Ancelotti's imperious Los Blancos will be in no mood to let the Londoners off the hook after some on-field never-say-die exploits of their own in this year's Champions League. Follow our guide on how to watch a Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream online wherever you are in the world.

Karim Benzema's hat-trick - his second in successive Champions League games - puts Madrid in control of the tie against the defending champs, with Kai Havertz's header giving Chelsea something to cling onto going into this return fixture but there is no away goals rule this year to help out.

Chelsea were soundly second best last week, but Thomas Tuchel will be encouraged by his side's response in the Premier League at the weekend, after Chelsea's six-goal demolition of Southampton at St Mary's.

Madrid's build-up for this match saw them reclaim a 12-point lead at the top of La Liga with a routine 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday, with goals from Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez. Was that too pedestrian a tie for preparation? Here's how to watch a Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream today from anywhere in the world.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: live stream Champions League soccer in the US for free

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch tonight's Champions League action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction known as geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being accessed beyond the region that they're based in.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN for a Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive rights to show every 2021/22 Champions League match either on TV or online in the UK - including tonight's Real Madrid vs Chelsea game. It's being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass priced at £25 per month (opens in new tab). It lets you watch all of the network's live and on-demand action via the BT Sport app or via the web player. The Monthly Pass renews automatically every four weeks, but you can cancel it whenever you want. You can login on two devices at once, as well as giving you access to BT Sport Ultimate's content in 4K and UHD. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Today's Real Madrid vs Chelsea game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and is being shown on the dedicated sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), which is down to show every single game of the UCL live. A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year (opens in new tab). It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: live stream the Champions League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Stan Sport (opens in new tab) is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial (opens in new tab). Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as plenty more sports events throughout the year. Kick off for Real Madrid vs Chelsea in Australia is 5am AEST on Wednesday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Spark Sport (opens in new tab) is showing up to eight Champions league matches per week live, including today's Real Madrid vs Chelsea clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 7am NZST on Wednesday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial (opens in new tab), so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Chelsea and watch the Champions League in India tonight