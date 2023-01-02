Penn State vs Utah live stream: watch Rose Bowl 2023 online from anywhere

The No.8-seeded Utah Utes take on the No.11-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th edition of The Granddaddy of Them All, the Rose Bowl. The 2023 Penn State vs Utah game is, in some corners, being solemnly declared the Rose Bowl's own funeral procession. However you feel about the changes to the college football playoff system and the Rose Bowl's place in it, there's no question that this is the end of a long and storied era. Read on as we explain how to get a Penn State vs Utah live stream so you can watch Rose Bowl 2023 online from anywhere.

For as long as it's existed, the Rose Bowl has always been the most prestigious event in college football. However, after Penn State vs Utah it will become a college playoff game like any other. The East vs West days are almost over, but Kyle Whittingham and James Franklin can give the fixture the sendoff it deserves.

The Utes' first ever Rose Bowl appearance 12 months ago was one for the ages, a game that flipped on its head in the final quarter, set new records, and ultimately ended in heartbreak for Whittingham's men. They've overcome all the odds just to get back here, and the team is in a better place than it was last year. For starters, quarterback Cam Rising has far more experience to draw upon, but even more crucially, there's no defensive injury crisis to deal with this time.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the Nittany Lions. Top receiver Parker Washington picked up a season-ending injury in November and has since declared for the NFL Draft, as has star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. However, when they've got the two-headed monster of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen tearing up the field, they've got a chance, and veteran quarterback Sean Clifford lifting the Leishman Trophy after six years at Penn State would be quite some story.

Penn State vs Utah live stream with Sling

Sling TV is handy way of watching football without cable, as well as a host of other cable TV sports and entertainment. The Orange pack includes the ESPN channels that you'll need to watch Penn State vs Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl. An extra $15 a month adds NFL Network and local Fox and NBC channels in most markets to the mix.

How to watch Penn State vs Utah live stream: watch the Rose Bowl without cable

(opens in new tab) Penn State vs Utah is being shown on ESPN and ESPN 3 (skycast) in the US. If you have access to either of those channels through your cable package, then you're good to go. Kick-off is set for 5pm ET / 2pm PT on Monday, January 2, though you can also tune into the Rose Parade from 11am ET / 8am PT on ESPN 3. Watch Penn State vs Utah without cable If you haven't got ESPN, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes it, and great-value Sling TV (opens in new tab) is the obvious starting point for football fans. Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus plenty more top premium channels. The usual cost is $40 a month. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle will get you NFL Network and local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, thereby covering off a large number of college football and NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The costlier but even more thorough alternative is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC, NFL Network, Fox, CBS and NBC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season, plus loads of college football. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch a Penn State vs Utah live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad on holiday or for business and want to watch your country's Rose Bowl coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

Use a VPN to live stream Penn State vs Utah from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Penn State vs Utah: live stream the Rose Bowl in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the Rose Bowl on TSN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 5pm ET / 2pm PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Utah vs Penn State live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year - and don't forget the network shows loads of NFL action too. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

Utah vs Penn State live stream: how to watch Rose Bowl online in the UK

(opens in new tab) College football fans can watch the 2023 Rose Bowl on BT Sport (opens in new tab) in the UK, but you may want to prepare for a late night, as kick-off is set for 10pm GMT on Monday night. If you don't have BT Sport as part of a cable package, you can live stream Utah vs Penn State using BT Sport's £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which gets you everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League (opens in new tab) football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch 2023 Rose Bowl for FREE in Australia