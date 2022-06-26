Kendrick Lamar at Glastonbury live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

It might sound strange, but 2022 marks Kendrick Lamar's Glastonbury debut. And what a way to do it – a headline slot on the Pyramid Stage on the final day. Let's just hope K Dot stays humble. It's safe to say that Lamar will be top of countless watchlists, but if you're not there in person, there's no need to miss out. Just follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Kendrick Lamar live at Glastonbury 2022 wherever you are in the world.

Goated? Quite possibly. Unmissable? Undeniably. Stringing together five incredible albums in a career that has pushed the boundaries of creativity and vulnerability in hip hop, Kendrick is law unto himself.

This year's Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers sent Lamar inward, exploring new ground and himself through music – although not without controversy. This Sunday we're expecting to see plenty of Mr. Morale material, but back catalogue bangers are sure to make an appearance too.

As an artist with such a devoted following, there will be countless fans unable to catch the rapper in the flesh – but no matter where you are, there's a super simple way of watching Kendrick Lamar live this Sunday. Here's how to watch Kendrick Lamar's 2022 Glastonbury set live stream from anywhere – starting with how to watch Kendrick Lamar for FREE in the UK.

