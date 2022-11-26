How to watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames: live stream The Bloodline vs The Brawling Brutes

WWE Survivor Series WarGames brings Roman Reigns and The Bloodline into battle against Sheamus' Brawling Brutes plus Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, as best buds Bianca Belair and Bayley renew their acquaintances in the ultimate Thanksgiving feast. Thought grandma's midweek turkey was tough? Read on as we explain how to watch Survivor Series WarGames live stream wherever you are in the world - with Peacock TV the exclusive broadcaster for US viewers (opens in new tab)!

WWE Survivor Series WarGames live stream Date: Saturday, November 26 Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 6.30am IST / 10am JST / 12pm AEST Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts US live stream: Peacock Premium ($4.99) (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: try Express VPN (opens in new tab)

Bayley, who was beaten by Bianca Belair in the Raw women's championship match, is the face of Damage CTRL, the brawling trio that also features Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky who, alongside Nikki Cross, have their own history with Bianca's allies, Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Mia Yim's involvement teed-up an opportunity that Rhea Ripley couldn't turn down, and rumor has it that Becky Lynch could be the fifth member of Team Bianca.

The Bloodline are also down for a five-on-five rumpus, the likes of which you might normally only witness in the TD Garden car park. Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch each have revenge on the cards, and Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens have become honorary Brawling Brutes for the night.

Also on the cards is the SmackDown Women's Championship single match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi, and the latest shenanigans between United States champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory.

Read on for the full 2022 Survivor Series WarGames card and all you need to know to watch a WWE live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Survivor Series WarGames live stream in the US

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

Watch Survivor Series WarGames 2022 from outside your country

You'll be able to watch Survivor Series WarGames 2022 from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We've rounded up all the best places to watch in Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If you're away from home, and can't access your regular WWE live stream because of geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out.

Watch a Survivor Series WarGames 2022 live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. Yep, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee, plus 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Peacock (opens in new tab) for US subscribers.

How to watch Survivor Series WarGames 2022: live stream WWE in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport is showing Survivor Series WarGames 2022 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month. You'll have to prepare for a late night though, because the main action gets underway at 1am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

How to watch Survivor Series WarGames 2022: live stream WWE in Canada

(opens in new tab) The best place to watch Survivor Series WarGames 2022 in Canada is WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to Survivor Series WarGames, which gets underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream Survivor Series WarGames 2022 coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch a Survivor Series WarGames 2022 live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) WWE fans in Australia can tune into Survivor Series WarGames 2022 on WWE Network, which is also available Down Under. A subscription costs US$9.99 per month. It's also being shown on Main Event, which is available through both Foxtel and Optus TV, as well as Main Event on Kayo (opens in new tab). The PPV event is available for $29.95. The Survivor Series WarGames 2022 action begins at 12pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon.

Japan: how to watch a WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 live stream

(opens in new tab) If you're watching Survivor Series WarGames 2022 from Japan, you'll need to tune in from 10am JST on Sunday morning. You've guessed it... you can tune in to WWE Survivor Series WarGames via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 in India

(opens in new tab) WWE fans in India can watch Survivor Series WarGames 2022 on Sony Ten 1 (opens in new tab), but you'll need to be up early, as the action begins at 6.30am IST on Sunday morning. If that's a little early for your liking, you can to tune into WWE Network for a replay instead. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the action. A mobile-only plan costs Rs 599 for a year, while a LIV Premium plan costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home WWE coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Survivor Series WarGames 2022 wrestlers

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch

Sami Zayn

Sheamus

Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley

Theory

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Dominik Mysterio

Damian Priest

Finn Bálor

Rhea Ripley

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

AJ Styles

Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson

Mia Yim

Shotzi

Alexa Bliss

Asuka

Mia Yim

Bayley

Dakota Kai

Iyo Sky

Nikki Cross

Ridge Holland

Butch

Kevin Owens

Solo Sikoa

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 card