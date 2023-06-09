How to watch Tour de Suisse live stream 2023 — schedule and start times

The last sizeable stage race before 'the big one', the Tour de Suisse offers a final chance for riders to fine tune their race form. After his Covid curtailed Giro, Remco Evenepoel will be keen to make use of the form he so carefully built for the Italian race and take home the win but will face stiff competition from the likes of Tom Pidcock, Jay Vine, Juan Ayuso and Romain Bardet.

Other big names lining up to get into the swing of things before the ‘Grande Boucle’ are the irrepressible Wout Van Aert and Eritrean sensation Biniam Girmay. Read on as we explain how to get a 2023 Tour de Suisse live stream and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online and on TV from anywhere. We also have info on this year’s Tour de Suisse stages and start times below.

Bookended by time trials – the first a 12.7km test around the monastery village of Einsiedeln and the second, on stage 8, a 25.7 km course from St. Gallen to Abtwil – this year's race has attracted top TT talent like Stefan Bissinger and Tobias Foss.

In-between these flat stages, though, these heavier riders will face a whole world of pain as the race covers some of Switzerland’s most feared mountains. With a summit finish on stage 3 up the vicious ascent to Villars-sur-Ollon, the general classification battle will be well and truly taking shape and things only get harder.

Stage 4 is another very lumpy affair but nothing compared to the Queen stage the following day. Stage 5 takes the riders over the legendary Furka Pass, the Oberalp and Albula to gain 4700m altitude over its 211km and it’s likely here is where the race will be won or lost.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2023 Tour de Suisse live stream from anywhere.

2023 Tour de Suisse schedule and start times

Swiss TV coverage of each stage won't begin until 2.30pm or 3.30pm local time but other broadcasters will likely be showing full stages from each day. Here is a list of the full 2023 Tour de Suisse schedule and start times:

Stage 1 (ITT): Sunday, June 11 at 2.25pm CEST / 1.25pm BST / 8.25am ET

Stage 2: Monday, June 12 at 1.05pm CEST / 12.05pm BST / 7.05am ET

Stage 3: Tuesday, June 13 at 1.40pm CEST / 12.40am BST / 7.40am ET

Stage 4: Wednesday, June 14 at 12.35pm CEST / 11.35am BST / 6.35am ET

Stage 5: Thursday, June 15 at 10.35pm CEST / 9.35am BST / 4.35am ET

Stage 6: Friday, June 16 at 10.45am CEST / 9.35am BST / 4.35am ET

Stage 7: Saturday, June 17 at 12.15pm CEST / 11.15am BST / 6.15am ET

Stage 8 (ITT): Sunday, June 18 at 1.45pm CEST / 12.45pm BST / 7.45am ET

How to watch a FREE Tour de Suisse live stream

How to watch Tour de Suisse 2023 from outside your country

UK: Watch Tour de Suisse live stream 2023

Cycling fans can watch the 2023 Tour de Suisse on Discovery+, Eurosport and GCN+ in the UK. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. A GCN+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year. The Tour de Suisse stage times are listed above, with most of the action taking place in the late mornings and afternoons. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Tour de Suisse 2023: live stream cycling in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the Tour de Suisse live on FloBikes. A subscription costs $150 per year, which works out at $12.50 per month. Stage times are listed above, but be warned that you're going to have to wake up pretty early to tune in, with all of the Tour de Suisse stages set to start before 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch Tour de Suisse 2023: live stream cycling in Australia

FloBikes is also providing Tour de Suisse coverage in Australia, with all of the stages set to begin in the evenings, after 7pm AEST. The full Tour de Suisse stage times are listed above. A FloBikes subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly AU$210), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly AU$18). If you're not currently in Australia, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.

How to watch 2023 Tour de Suisse: live stream cycling in Canada