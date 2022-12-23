How to watch the Motherland: Last Christmas Special online in the UK and anywhere

Sharon Horgan's hit comedy Motherland is back for more Christmas cringe comedy, as the Alpha Mummies and Kevin return for another festive one-off episode. Titled Motherland: Last Christmas, there's seasonal stress aplenty as Julia attempts to keep her sanity while hosting a full house, with an influx of grandparents on top of Kevin and Liz. Follow our guide to find out how to watch Motherland: Last Christmas online for free from anywhere.

When: Friday, December 23 at 9.30pm GMT Where: BBC One Cast: Anna Maxwell Martin, Diane Morgan, Philippa Dunne, Paul Ready, Tanya Moodie, Anthony Head, Lucy Punch, Joanna Lumley

As well as battling to keep cups of tea flowing, tension levels are heightened further for Julia as the gathered party play with a VR headset husband Paul bought “for the kids”.

Amanda is meanwhile putting a brave face on spending Christmas Day with Johnny, the kids and Johnny’s new wife Tamara. Add in Amanda’s mother Felicity (Joanna Lumley) and the awkward goes into overload.

Meg meanwhile starts to question her marriage after husband Bill's disastrous present, prompting her to get stuck into the plentiful supply of booze she’s bought for the day, a decision that leads to catastrophe.

Tune into a chaotic Christmas that might just make you feel better about your own. Here's how to watch the Motherland: Last Christmas online - including for free.

Motherland: Last Christmas airs on BBC One at 9.30pm GMT on Friday, December 23. BBC One is free-to-air with a valid TV licence, with the option to watch live online and on catch-up through BBC iPlayer. The on-demand streaming platform available on a number of devices including on desktop, on dedicated iOS and Android apps, on streaming devices like Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku, as well as on most smart TVs.

