How to watch the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia: Live stream every event online

Australia is getting ready to host the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast (which is going by the handle ‘GC2018’) and there’ll be plenty of people heading to Queensland to watch the Games live.

For those of us who won’t be able to make their way to the sunny shores of the Gold Coast to see the action, the good news is that all the sporting action will be broadcast live and free.

Between April 4-15, the Commonwealth Games will be broadcast to a global audience of about 1.5 billion people, and below you’ll find Aussie instructions on how you can keep up with the athletes from 70 nations and territories competing for the 852 medals to be won.

Mark the calendar

The 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games will be the biggest sporting event to be held on the Gold Coast, although Australia has hosted the games four times already.

The opening ceremony, in all its colourful grandeur, will be held on Wednesday, April 4, and the next 11 days will see a full schedule of sporting events, including athletics, swimming and gymnastics, just to name a few.

You can check the entire schedule on the GC2018 website to find out when your favourite athlete or event is on, but here’s the gist of what you can expect when the Games begin:

Day 1 (April 4): Opening ceremony at 7pm AEST

Day 2 (April 5): Badminton prelims open the sporting events, along with basketball, gymnastics, cycling, lawn bowls, swimming and hockey. Medals will be decided for weightlifting on the day.

Day 3: (April 6): Beach volleyball comes into the mix as one of the highlights for Day 3.

2018 Commonwealth Games on TV

Outbidding Network Ten after the 2014 Glasgow Games, the Seven Network currently holds the exclusive Australian broadcast rights to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

With events kicking off at 10:30am AEST each day, you’ll be able to watch all the action live and free across the channels operated by Seven – Channel 7, as well as 7Two (channel 72) and 7Mate (channel 73). Channel 70 will, of course, have everything in glorious HD.

Streaming the 2018 Commonwealth Games

If you’d rather be streaming the action live online, you can head to 7Plus , Seven’s online platform that provides a live feed to all the free-to-air channels in the network. The 7Plus mobile app is also available to download from Android’s Google Play Store or the iOS App Store if you’d like to keep up with each event while you’re out and about.

Seven has also repurposed its dedicated 2018 Winter Olympics app to become the GC2018 app. Like that Winter Olympics app, the 7CommGames app could potentially cover more than just live streaming – it’ll likely also include news, medal tallies and the option to choose from multiple events.

The app is available to download on the App Store and the Google Play Store . As with the Winter Games app, the 7CommGames app is also being offered on Fetch TV and Apple TV as well.

Note that while the app’s free to download, users will have to contend with advertisements and can only stream in standard definition. However, like the Winter Olympics app, a one-time payment of $14.99 will not only remove most ads but also show every event in HD.

We’ll continue to update this page as more information about live streaming plans for the 2018 Commonwealth Games become available.