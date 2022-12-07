How to watch Tell Me Everything online in the UK and abroad

Billed as ITV’s answer to Skins and Euphoria, provocative new drama Tell Me Everything is set to present a truthful look at the issues facing teens today. A launch show for the UK broadcaster's new ITVX streaming service, the six-episode series, the show promises to explore how the mental health of young characters lives are impacted by the overbearing presence of social media. Here's how to watch Tell Me Everything online from anywhere for free below.

The series centres on Jonny Murphy, who lives with his family above a pub in Welwyn Garden City and is struggling with undiagnosed depression. Matters are made worse when Jonny's life is upended by a devastating tragedy, while his best friends Louis and Neve are also battling with their own emotional pressures.

The show is set to introduce its audience to a host of newcomers in their first major screen roles, with Eden H. Davies taking the lead role of Jonny, while Lauryn Ajufo, Spike Fearn and Callina Liang play friends Louis, Neve, and Mei.

Series creator Mark O’Sullivan (Lee and Dean) meanwhile stars as Mr Horrocks, a teacher turned guidance counsellor. Below we break down how to watch Tell Me Everything online now, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Tell Me Everything online in the UK for FREE

This highly-anticipated youth drama is one of the launch titles for ITV's new and improved streaming service ITVX. All six episodes of the show are set to be available on demand for free in the UK from Thursday, December 8th. The platform is set to be packed with plenty of high-quality new drama series, including the David Tennant-starring Litvinenko and four-part thriller Without Sin starring Vicky McClure. Tell Me Everything is an ITV exclusive.

How to watch Tell Me Everything from outside your country

While UK viewers can watch heaps of great drama like Tell Me Everything in the UK, regional restrictions mean that tuning in from anywhere else in the world will be near impossible.

Luckily, downloading a VPN provides a simple solution. This nifty bit of kit changes your IP address, allowing you to connect to your favourite on-demand services and watch all its premium content regardless of where you're streaming from.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to ITVX (opens in new tab) and start watching Tell Me Everything as if you were back at home

Can I watch Tell Me Everything online in Australia

UK drama fans in Australia are usually well served by streaming service Stan, which regularly features ITV content.

Sadly there's no current confirmation on whether Tell Me Everything is set to be shown Down Under.

If you're away from home and don't want to miss the drama, it's easy to download a VPN and connect to VOD services like ITVX.

Can I watch Tell Me Everything online in the US?

Tell Me Everything hasn’t been scheduled for either a linear TV or streaming service release yet in the US, although it could end up on one of the international platform’s that serve premium British TV, such as Britbox or Acorn TV.

As previously mentioned, if you're away from home and don't want to miss your favourite shows, it's easy to download a VPN and connect to all your current VOD subscriptions.

Can I watch Tell Me Everything online in Canada?

Alas, it doesn’t look hopeful for North America. We can only hope that, as in the US, VOD platforms such as Britbox might snatch up this highly-anticipated teen drama series. And if it does, there’s a 7-day free trial to enjoy, after which a monthly membership costs CAD$8.99 a month.

Vacationing in the Great North but want to watch some great UK drama? Just purchase a VPN like Express VPN and you can watch geo-restricted content no matter where you are.