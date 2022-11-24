How to watch New Zealand vs India: live stream 1st ODI cricket online from anywhere

The Indian cricket team's tour of New Zealand hasn't exactly gone to plan for either side so far. Rain ruined the first leg of the rendezvous, but better conditions are expected in Auckland as the three-match ODI series pitches into frame. The Black Caps and the Men in Blue are among the best 50-over teams in the world, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a New Zealand vs India live stream for the 1st ODI online from anywhere.

India won the abridged T20I series thanks to one victory and one DLS method draw, but with the 50-over World Cup now less than a year away, game time is the priority for both the tourists and the hosts.

Especially so for New Zealand, who have only just dispensed with the services of stalwarts Trent Boult (currently the world's No.1-ranked ODI bowler) and Martin Guptill. Adam Milne is back in the ODI setup for the first time in five years, and Finn Allen has a chance to make the opening batsman role his own.

Mohammed Siraj was India's star performer during the T20I leg of the tour, but he's not involved in the ODI team. Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill were unfortunate to not get any game time in the short format, and there's pressure on Shikhar Dhawan to play them, especially with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli absent.

Read on for all the details you need to find a reliable New Zealand vs India 1st ODI live stream and watch international cricket online from wherever you are.

1st ODI : Friday, Nov 25, Eden Park, Auckland 一 2.30pm NZDT / 7am IST

How to watch New Zealand vs India 1st ODI: live stream cricket FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, you can watch New Zealand vs India on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab), which now has exclusive rights to any cricket played in New Zealand. Play gets underway at 7am IST on Friday morning. But best of all, if you're new to the service, you can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) that'll not only let you watch New Zealand vs India free of charge, but also get one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store. After that, a subscription costs either Rs 179 per month, Rs 459 quarterly, or Rs 1,499 each year.

How to watch Black Caps vs India 1st ODI in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Spark Sport (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the Black Caps vs India 1st ODI in New Zealand, with play set to begin at 2.30pm NZDT on Friday afternoon. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty more Black Caps cricket action, Champions League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI live stream: where to watch cricket in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the New Zealand vs India in the US, with play set to begin at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT on Thursday for the 1st ODI. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. Away from the US right now? Use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad (opens in new tab).

How to watch New Zealand vs India 1st ODI: live stream cricket for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans In Australia can watch New Zealand vs India on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 12.30pm AEDT on Friday for the 1st ODI. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). There are no lock-in contracts and it gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, cricket... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic plan costs just $27.50 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch New Zealand vs India 1st ODI: live stream cricket in UK

(opens in new tab) You can watch New Zealand vs India on BT Sport (opens in new tab), but be warned that play is set to begin at 1.30am GMT on Thursday night/Friday morning for the 1st ODI. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable start time can live stream New Zealand vs India using BT Sport's £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which gets you everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League (opens in new tab) football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.