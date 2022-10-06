How to watch Made in Chelsea - watch every season online from anywhere

Dramatic dinner parties, love triangles, awkward silences and a heavy dose of privilege, reality TV show Made in Chelsea has now been a fixture on British TV screens for over a decade. Showcasing the lives of London’s young wealthy elite, the "scripted reality" docusoap won a prestigious BAFTA award in 2013 and has made household names of its biggest stars. You can watch all 23 season of the show online and for free. Read on to discover how to watch Made in Chelsea online and streamy every episode from anywhere in the world.

Watch Made in Chelsea Air dates: 2011-present Total seasons: 23 (+7 spin-offs) (282 episodes) Stream: FREE on All 4 (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN (opens in new tab)

The show's debut season in 2011 centred around Spencer Matthews and the reappearance of his childhood sweetheart Caggie Dunlop, alongside Hugo Taylor's love triangle with Millie Mackintosh and Rosie Fortescue.

Since then a whole host of upper class pretty things have joined and left the show, with just Ollie Locke and Fredrik Ferrier the only remaining original members from season one.

From an incensed Millie slapping Spencer for cheating on her pal Louise Thompson to Mark Francis being too posh to know what Nando's is, you can relive all the show's most iconic moments, with every episode now available on demand, including its spin-off series in the likes of New York, the South of France, and Buenos Aires.

Follow our guide as we detail how to watch Made in Chelsea online and stream every episode from anywhere in the world.

How to watch all seasons of Made in Chelsea online for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) As a Channel 4 production, all 23 season of Made in Chelsea are available to watch in their entirety via the free-to-air broadcaster's All4 streaming service (opens in new tab). If you're in the UK or Ireland, you can get your fill of all the goings on in SW3 for FREE via the All4 (opens in new tab), website. All4 (opens in new tab) is also available via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire as well as most recent smart TVs. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab), as detailed below.

How to watch Made in Chelsea online outside your country

If you find yourself eager to watch the Made in Chelsea online while you're off on holiday or abroad for business, you’ll likely encounter annoying geo-restrictions that will prevent you from accessing your usual streaming service.

Luckily, getting the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

How to use a VPN to watch Made in Chelsea

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Made in Chelsea online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for All 4

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the All 4 (opens in new tab) website or app

How to watch Made In Chelsea in the US

(opens in new tab) Fans of the show in the US have had a barren spell when it comes to getting their fix of watching affluent London twentysomethings. The show began airing in the US in 2012 on the now deceased Style Network, but after that network became no more, the show was left without a home Stateside for several years. The good news is that streaming service Peacock TV (opens in new tab) has stepped in, and currently has Season 18 through to Season 22 available to watch on demand. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, NFL, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Use a VPN to watch Peacock while traveling outside the US. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Made in Chelsea online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Fans across the border have it even better, with all 23 previous seasons available to watch on Reality TV specialist service Hayu. A subscription to Hayu costs CA$5.99 a month with the service hosting around 250 reality TV shows, including The Bachelor, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Simple Life. Perhaps best of all, you can try it all 100% free thanks to the 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription (opens in new tab) though, then you might want to add the Hayu channel to it, which you can do in Canada for the same price as becoming a member directly. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch Made In Chelsea in Australia?