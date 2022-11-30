How to watch Irreverent online: stream the new series from anywhere

When a shady deal takes a messy turn, criminal mediator Paulo needs to flee Chicago as quickly as possible, and what better place to lay low than a sleepy beach town in remote Queensland? But in order to cover his tracks, the fugitive needs an iron-clad new identity, and a chance encounter with a crisis-stricken reverend proves that God really does work in mysterious ways. Read on as we explain how to watch Irreverent online from anywhere.

They say you can't understand somebody until you've walked a mile in their shoes, collar and cassock... but after a clumsy start, it doesn't take long for the loveable oddballs that form the pillars of the Clump community to start asking questions.

It quickly becomes clear that Paulo's going to have to put in a lot more with the good book if the transition from a game of Russian roulette with the mob to a seemingly serene life with his new flock is to work out as intended, especially as there's a devoutly religious dentist on his case. At least Peter's a little more responsible about how and where he aims his drill.

And all the while, Paulo has good reason to suspect that out of sight doesn't necessarily mean out of mind, as far as Chicago's power-brokers are concerned. Follow our guide for full details on how to watch Irreverent online from anywhere.

How to watch Irreverent in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia, you'll be able to stream Irreverent on Netflix (opens in new tab), with all 10 episodes hitting the streaming service on Wednesday, November 30. Netflix prices start at $6.99 per month, but you'll have to pay $16.99 per month for up to HD video and two simultaneous streams, or $22.99 per month for 4K and four streams. If you're abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Irreverent, don't worry - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to tune in.

How to watch Irreverent online from outside your country

Out of the country for either work or pleasure? If so, you’ll likely encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local streaming service. That means you won’t be able to stream any of the 10 episodes of Irreverent online.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – provides a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch Irreverent online from anywhere

How to watch Irreverent online in the US

(opens in new tab) All 10 episodes of Irreverent hit Peacock (opens in new tab) on Wednesday, November 30, and you’ll need a Peacock Premium subscription to the series. Premium is ad-supported and costs $4.99 a month. For an ad-free experience, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month. It also lets you download select content to watch offline. Plus, you can save an extra 10% on Premium Plus (opens in new tab) by purchasing an annual plan at $99 per year. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Irreverent in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Netflix (opens in new tab) is also the place to watch irreverent in New Zealand, with all 10 episodes of the show set to land on Wednesday, November 30. Netflix prices start at $12.99 per month, but you'll have to pay $18.49 per month for up to HD video and two simultaneous streams, or $24.99 per month for 4K and four streams. Out of the country when Irreverent arrives? Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) to avoid geo-blocking restrictions and watch your favorite shows from anywhere.

Can I watch Irreverent online in the UK?

There's no word yet on when Irreverent will air in the UK, though we're hoping that we'll find out soon enough. It's possible that when it does land, it'll be exclusive to Netflix, but nothing's confirmed yet.

Can I watch Irreverent online in Canada?

It's the same situation in the Great White North, where at the time of writing there's no official word on a release date or TV channel for Irreverent in Canada.