How to watch Glastonbury 2023: live stream the festival from anywhere in the world

Watch Glastonbury 2023 live stream
You can watch Glastonbury 2023 for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch a free stream from abroad. All the details on how to watch a Glastonbury live stream, as well as the full 2023 line-up, just below.
|Dates: Friday, June 23 - Sunday, June 25
|FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
|Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere
Watch Glastonbury 2023: preview
Even at the eye-watering price of £340, Glastonbury is the hottest ticket in music, which is precisely why so many of us have to settle for tuning in from our sofas. Maybe next year, eh? On the bright side, it beats a tent. You can flick between the different stages at your leisure and, best of all, you can use the facilities without running the risk of something unspeakable.
Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John are the headline acts, with the sun set to go down on the Rocket Man on Sunday evening. It'll be his last ever performance in the UK – quite a way to make a splash at your first Glastonbury appearance.
Queens of the Stone Age, Blondie, the Chemical Brothers, Yusuf (formerly Cat Stevens), Fatboy Slim and, ahem, Rick Astley are some of the other big names in attendance, though there's almost as much intrigue around who might be there as those who definitely are.
Even your smuggest music nerd friends can't claim to have heard of The Churnups, who've been given a prime slot in between Texas and Royal Blood on the Pyramid Stage on Friday evening. They might, however, be speculating on their true identity. Pulp and the Foo Fighters are currently the leading theories.
Whether you couldn't afford a ticket, got sabotaged by the website or just didn't fancy it this year, you can still watch almost everything Glasto has to offer. Read on as we explain how to watch Glastonbury from anywhere – starting with how to watch Glastonbury for FREE in the UK. We've also listed the full Glastonbury lineup for the main stages further down the page.
How to watch Glastonbury 2023 for FREE
Fans in the UK can watch Glastonbury 2023 for FREE!
Coverage of the festival is being shown across BBC One, Two, Three and Four. That, of course, means that you can also live stream Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer.
Away from the UK right now? No worries:
Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.
BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.
How to watch Glastonbury from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into coverage of the festival, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Glastonbury live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2023 from anywhere:
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
How to use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2023
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for UK citizens abroad.
Can you watch Glastonbury 2023 in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?
Glastonbury is the highlight of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely.
If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service providers as described above. We recommend ExpressVPN, which is reliable, great value and very effective.
When is Glastonbury 2023?
June 23-25 are the main Glastonbury 2023 dates, but Worthy Farm will open its gates a couple of days before the madness really takes hold, on Wednesday, June 21.
Glastonbury 2023 lineup, days, times and stages
Here is a list of the full Glastonbury line-up for 2023 for all of the main stages. All times are BST. Take away five hours for ET. Add nine for AEST.
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
Pyramid Stage
- 22:15 – 23:45 Arctic Monkeys
- 20:15 – 21:15 Royal Blood
- 18:15 – 19:30 The Churnups
- 16:15 – 17:15 Texas
- 14:45 – 15:45 Stefflon Don
- 13:15 – 14:15 Maisie Peters
- 12:00 – 12:45 The Master Musicians Of Joujouka
The Other Stage
- 22:30 – 23:45 Wizkid
- 20:30 – 21:30 Fred Again
- 18:45 – 19:45 Chvrches
- 17:15 – 18:15 Krept & Konan
- 15:45 – 16:45 Carly Rae Jepsen
- 14:15 – 15:15 Lightning Seeds
- 13:00 – 13:45 The Hives
- 11:30 – 12:30 Ben Howard
West Holts Stage
- 22:15 – 23:45 Kelis
- 20:30 – 21:30 Young Fathers
- 19:00 – 20:00 Joey Bada$$
- 17:30 – 18:30 Gabriels
- 16:00 – 17:00 Louis Cole
- 14:30 – 15:30 Adg7
- 13:00 – 14:00 Yaya Bey
- 11:30 – 12:30 Star Feminine Band
Woodsies
- 22:30 – 23:45 Hot Chip
- 21:00 – 22:00 Warpaint
- 19:30 – 20:30 TBA
- 18:00 – 19:00 Courteeners
- 16:30 – 17:30 Pale Waves
- 15:15 – 16:00 Digga D
- 14:00 – 14:45 Flo
- 12:45 – 13:30 Bru-C
- 11:30 – 12:15 The Sixsters
Park Stage
- 23:00 – 00:15 Fever Ray
- 21:15 – 22:15 Sparks
- 19:45 – 20:45 Shygirl
- 18:15 – 19:15 The Comet Is Coming
- 16:45 – 17:45 Unknown Mortal Orchestra
- 15:15 – 16:15 Billy Nomates
- 14:00 – 14:45 Los Bitchos
- 12:45 – 13:30 Alabaster Deplume
- 11:30 – 12:10 Adwaith
Acoustic Stage
- 21:30 – 22:45 The Saw Doctors
- 20:00 – 21:00 Steve Earle
- 18:30 – 19:30 Gavin James
- 17:00 – 18:00 Newton Faulkner
- 16:00 – 16:40 Seth Lakeman
- 15:00 – 15:40 The Mary Wallopers
- 14:00 – 14:40 Martin Stephenson & The Daintees
- 13:00 – 13:40 Sniff 'n' The Tears
- 12:10 – 12:40 Allison Russell
- 11:30 – 12:00 Al Lewis
Avalon Stage
- 23:05 – 00:20 The Damned
- 21:35 – 22:35 Freya Ridings
- 20:05 – 21:05 Xavier Rudd
- 18:35 - 19:35 Laura Mvula
- 17:05 – 18:05 Lottery Winners
- 15:35 – 16:35 Jamie Webster
- 14:15 – 15:05 Fanny Lumsden
- 13:00 – 13:50 Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs
Left Field
- 21:00 – 22:00 Billy Bragg
- 19:30 – 20:30 Benefits
- 18:15 – 19:00 Cassyette
- 17:00 – 17:45 Deadletter
- 15:00 – 16:30 Radical Round Up: Billy Bragg, Tara Lily, Sam Lee, David Rovics
- 13:30 – 14:30 Debates: This Land Is Your Land: The Fight For Nature: With Black Girls Hike, Claire Ratinon, Right To Roam, Surfers Against Sewage, John Harris
- 12:00 – 13:00 Debates: Woman, Life, Freedom: Solidarity With Iran: With Aghileh Djafari-Marbini, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Pardis Shafafi, Shappi Khorsandi, Hanan Abdalla
Arcadia
- 02:00 – 03:00 Sherelle
- 00:30 – 02:00 Floating Points B2b Daphni
- 22:30 – 00:30 The Chemical Brothers (Dj Set)
- 21:30 – 22:30 Elkka
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
Pyramid Stage
- 21:30 – 23:45 Guns N' Roses
- 19:30 – 20:30 Lizzo
- 17:35 – 18:35 Lewis Capaldi
- 16:00 – 17:00 Aitch
- 14:30 – 15:30 Amadou & Mariam
- 13:15 – 14:00 Raye
- 12:00 – 12:45 Rick Astley
The Other Stage
- 22:30 – 23:45 Lana Del Rey
- 20:45 – 21:45 Central Cee
- 18:45 – 19:45 Manic Street Preachers
- 17:15 – 18:15 Maggie Rogers
- 15:45 – 16:45 Generation Sex
- 14:15 – 15:15 Tom Grennan
- 13:00 – 13:45 The Lathums
- 11:45 – 12:30 The Unthanks
West Holts Stage
- 22:15 – 23:45 Loyle Carner
- 20:30 – 21:30 Mahalia
- 19:00 – 20:00 Ezra Collective
- 17:30 – 18:30 Jacob Collier
- 16:00 – 17:00 Third World
- 14:30 – 15:30 Sudan Archives
- 13:00 – 14:00 Kanda Bongo Man
- 11:30 – 12:30 Say She She
Woodsies
- 22:30 – 23:45 Christine And The Queens
- 21:00 – 22:00 Rina Sawayama
- 19:30 – 20:30 Måneskin
- 18:00 – 19:00 TBA
- 16:30 – 17:30 Shame
- 15:15 – 16:00 The Murder Capital
- 14:00 – 14:45 Working Men's Club
- 12:45 – 13:30 Wunderhorse
- 11:30 – 12:15 The Last Dinner Party
Park Stage
- 23:00 – 00:15 Fatboy Slim
- 21:15 – 22:15 Leftfield
- 19:45 – 20:45 TBA
- 18:15 – 19:15 Tinariwen
- 16:45 – 17:45 Obongjayar
- 15:15 – 16:15 Jockstrap
- 14:00 – 14:45 Flohio
- 12:45 – 13:30 James Ellis Ford
- 11:10 – 12:10 Max Richter
Acoustic Stage
- 21:30 – 22:45 Paul Carrack
- 20:00 – 21:00 Glen Hansard
- 18:30 – 19:30 Glenn Tilbrook And Beautiful Landing
- 17:00 – 18:00 Richard Thompson
- 16:00 – 16:40 Badly Drawn Boy
- 15:00 – 15:40 The Sharon Shannon Trio
- 14:00 – 14:40 The Magic Numbers
- 13:00 – 13:40 Roo Panes
- 12:10 – 12:40 Katya
- 11:30 – 12:00 Clare Sands
Avalon Stage
- 23:05 – 00:15 Vintage Trouble
- 21:35 – 22:35 Melanie C
- 20:05 – 21:05 Jake Shears
- 18:35 – 19:35 Gabrielle Aplin
- 17:05 – 18:05 Fisherman's Friends
- 15:35 – 16:35 Joanne Shaw Taylor
- 14:10 – 15:05 Beans On Toast
- 12:50 – 13:45 Holy Moly & The Crackers
- 11:30 – 12:20 Cable Street Collective
Left Field
- 21:00 – 22:00 Dréya Mac
- 19:30 – 20:30 Kid Kapichi
- 18:15 – 19:00 Crawlers
- 17:00 – 17:45 Delilah Bon
- 16:30 – 17:00 Big Joanie
- 15:00 – 16:00 Radical Round Up: Billy Bragg, Jamie Webster, Rianne Downey
- 13:30 – 14:30 Debates: Can We Save The Nhs? With Migrants Organise, We Own It, Dr Sonia Adesara, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan Mp, Minnie Rahman
- 12:00 – 13:00 Debates: One Minute To Midnight: Can Politics Deliver On Climate Action? With Areeba Hamid, Ed Miliband Mp, Sepi Golzari-Munro, Xr, John Harris
Arcadia
- 02:00 – 03:00 Vtss
- 01:00 – 02:00 Skream B2b Interplanetary Criminal
- 00:00 – 01:00 Skepta B2b Jammer
- 23:00 – 00:00 Mk
- 22:00 – 23:00 Chloe Robinson B2b Plastician
- 21:30 – 22:00 Dr Banana
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
Pyramid Stage
- 21:00 – 23:05 Elton John
- 19:00 – 20:00 Lil Nas X
- 17:00 – 18:15 Blondie
- 15:15 – 16:30 Yusuf / Cat Stevens
- 13:30 – 14:30 The Chicks
- 12:15 – 13:00 Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- 11:00 – 11:45 The Bristol Reggae Orchestra And Windrush Choir
The Other Stage
- 21:45 – 23:15 Queens Of The Stone Age
- 19:45 – 20:45 The War On Drugs
- 18:00 – 19:00 Becky Hill
- 16:30 – 17:30 Dermot Kennedy
- 15:00 – 16:00 The Teskey Brothers
- 13:45 – 14:30 Nova Twins
- 12:30 – 13:15 Japanese Breakfast
- 11:00 – 12:00 The Joy
West Holts Stage
- 21:45 – 23:15 Rudimental
- 20:00 – 21:00 Candi Staton
- 18:30 – 19:30 Barrington Levy
- 17:00 – 18:00 The Hu
- 15:30 – 16:30 Speakers Corner Quartet
- 14:00 – 15:00 Black Country, New Road
- 12:30 – 13:30 Beth Orton
- 11:00 – 12:00 Skinny Pelembe
Woodsies
- 21:30 – 22:45 Phoenix
- 20:00 – 21:00 Caroline Polachek
- 18:30 – 19:30 Editors
- 17:00 – 18:00 Slowdive
- 15:30 – 16:30 Cat Burns
- 14:00 – 15:00 The Big Moon
- 12:30 – 13:30 Cmat
- 11:15 – 12:00 The Love Buzz
Park Stage
- 21:15 – 22:30 Alt-J
- 19:45 – 20:45 Thundercat
- 18:15 – 19:15 Alison Goldfrapp
- 16:30 – 17:30 Viagra Boys
- 15:15 – 16:00 Weyes Blood
- 14:00 – 14:45 Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul
- 12:45 – 13:30 Gwenno
- 11:30 – 12:15 John Francis Flynn
Acoustic Stage
- 21:30 – 22:45 Rickie Lee Jones
- 20:00 – 21:00 Gilbert O'sullivan
- 18:30 – 19:30 The Bootleg Beatles
- 17:30 – 18:10 Laura Cantrell
- 16:10 – 17:10 Toyah Willcox & Robert Fripp
- 15:00 – 15:50 Bird On The Wire: The Songs Of Leonard Cohen
- 14:00 – 14:40 Rumer
- 13:00 – 13:40 Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman
- 12:10 – 12:40 Naomi Kimpenu (Etc Finalist)
- 11:30 – 12:00 Angeline Morrison
Avalon Stage
- 22:50 – 23:50 Neville Staple - From The Specials
- 21:20 – 22:20 Mica Paris
- 19:50 – 20:50 Lissie
- 18:20 – 19:20 Far From Saints
- 16:50 – 17:50 Will Young
- 15:20 – 16:20 Elvana
- 13:55 – 14:50 Cara Dillon
- 12:35 – 13:25 Hannah Williams & The Affirmations
- 11:30 – 12:10 N'Famady Kouyaté
Left Field
- 21:00 – 22:00 Cavetown
- 19:30 – 20:30 Will Varley
- 18:15 – 19:00 Lime Garden
- 17:00 – 17:45 Tom A. Smith
- 15:00 – 16:30 Radical Round Up: Billy Bragg, Hannah Grae, Tyla Jay, Mick Thomas And Jen Anderson
- 13:30 – 14:30 Debates: Truth, Justice And Change For Grenfell? With Bereaved And Survivors From Grenfell United, Nim Ralph
- 12:00 – 13:00 Debates: Power In A Union: A Year Of Strikes And Solidarity With Striking Nurse, Striking Teacher, Pat Cullen (Rcn), Miatta Fahnbulleh, John Harris
Arcadia
- 01:30 – 02:30 Wilkinson
- 00:30 – 01:30 Hybrid Minds Ft Tempaz
- 23:30 – 00:30 Shy Fx Ft Stamina Mc
- 22:30 – 23:30 Dj Q B2b Yung Singh
- 21:45 – 22:30 Dj Flight
- 21:00 – 21:45 Ruffneck Ting 30 Ft Dazee, Euphonique, Jenni Groves & Jakes
- 20:15 – 21:00 Dubkasm