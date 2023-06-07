How to watch Glastonbury 2023: live stream the festival from anywhere in the world

Watch Glastonbury 2023 live stream

You can watch Glastonbury 2023 for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch a free stream from abroad. All the details on how to watch a Glastonbury live stream, as well as the full 2023 line-up, just below.

Watch Glastonbury 2023: preview

Even at the eye-watering price of £340, Glastonbury is the hottest ticket in music, which is precisely why so many of us have to settle for tuning in from our sofas. Maybe next year, eh? On the bright side, it beats a tent. You can flick between the different stages at your leisure and, best of all, you can use the facilities without running the risk of something unspeakable.

Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John are the headline acts, with the sun set to go down on the Rocket Man on Sunday evening. It'll be his last ever performance in the UK – quite a way to make a splash at your first Glastonbury appearance.

Queens of the Stone Age, Blondie, the Chemical Brothers, Yusuf (formerly Cat Stevens), Fatboy Slim and, ahem, Rick Astley are some of the other big names in attendance, though there's almost as much intrigue around who might be there as those who definitely are.

Even your smuggest music nerd friends can't claim to have heard of The Churnups, who've been given a prime slot in between Texas and Royal Blood on the Pyramid Stage on Friday evening. They might, however, be speculating on their true identity. Pulp and the Foo Fighters are currently the leading theories.

Whether you couldn't afford a ticket, got sabotaged by the website or just didn't fancy it this year, you can still watch almost everything Glasto has to offer. Read on as we explain how to watch Glastonbury from anywhere – starting with how to watch Glastonbury for FREE in the UK. We've also listed the full Glastonbury lineup for the main stages further down the page.

How to watch Glastonbury 2023 for FREE

Fans in the UK can watch Glastonbury 2023 for FREE! Coverage of the festival is being shown across BBC One, Two, Three and Four. That, of course, means that you can also live stream Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

How to watch Glastonbury from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into coverage of the festival, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Glastonbury live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2023 from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for UK citizens abroad.

Can you watch Glastonbury 2023 in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?

Glastonbury is the highlight of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely. If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service providers as described above. We recommend ExpressVPN, which is reliable, great value and very effective.

When is Glastonbury 2023?

June 23-25 are the main Glastonbury 2023 dates, but Worthy Farm will open its gates a couple of days before the madness really takes hold, on Wednesday, June 21.

Glastonbury 2023 lineup, days, times and stages

Here is a list of the full Glastonbury line-up for 2023 for all of the main stages. All times are BST. Take away five hours for ET. Add nine for AEST.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Pyramid Stage

22:15 – 23:45 Arctic Monkeys

20:15 – 21:15 Royal Blood

18:15 – 19:30 The Churnups

16:15 – 17:15 Texas

14:45 – 15:45 Stefflon Don

13:15 – 14:15 Maisie Peters

12:00 – 12:45 The Master Musicians Of Joujouka

The Other Stage

22:30 – 23:45 Wizkid

20:30 – 21:30 Fred Again

18:45 – 19:45 Chvrches

17:15 – 18:15 Krept & Konan

15:45 – 16:45 Carly Rae Jepsen

14:15 – 15:15 Lightning Seeds

13:00 – 13:45 The Hives

11:30 – 12:30 Ben Howard

West Holts Stage

22:15 – 23:45 Kelis

20:30 – 21:30 Young Fathers

19:00 – 20:00 Joey Bada$$

17:30 – 18:30 Gabriels

16:00 – 17:00 Louis Cole

14:30 – 15:30 Adg7

13:00 – 14:00 Yaya Bey

11:30 – 12:30 Star Feminine Band

Woodsies

22:30 – 23:45 Hot Chip

21:00 – 22:00 Warpaint

19:30 – 20:30 TBA

18:00 – 19:00 Courteeners

16:30 – 17:30 Pale Waves

15:15 – 16:00 Digga D

14:00 – 14:45 Flo

12:45 – 13:30 Bru-C

11:30 – 12:15 The Sixsters

Park Stage

23:00 – 00:15 Fever Ray

21:15 – 22:15 Sparks

19:45 – 20:45 Shygirl

18:15 – 19:15 The Comet Is Coming

16:45 – 17:45 Unknown Mortal Orchestra

15:15 – 16:15 Billy Nomates

14:00 – 14:45 Los Bitchos

12:45 – 13:30 Alabaster Deplume

11:30 – 12:10 Adwaith

Acoustic Stage

21:30 – 22:45 The Saw Doctors

20:00 – 21:00 Steve Earle

18:30 – 19:30 Gavin James

17:00 – 18:00 Newton Faulkner

16:00 – 16:40 Seth Lakeman

15:00 – 15:40 The Mary Wallopers

14:00 – 14:40 Martin Stephenson & The Daintees

13:00 – 13:40 Sniff 'n' The Tears

12:10 – 12:40 Allison Russell

11:30 – 12:00 Al Lewis

Avalon Stage

23:05 – 00:20 The Damned

21:35 – 22:35 Freya Ridings

20:05 – 21:05 Xavier Rudd

18:35 - 19:35 Laura Mvula

17:05 – 18:05 Lottery Winners

15:35 – 16:35 Jamie Webster

14:15 – 15:05 Fanny Lumsden

13:00 – 13:50 Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs

Left Field

21:00 – 22:00 Billy Bragg

19:30 – 20:30 Benefits

18:15 – 19:00 Cassyette

17:00 – 17:45 Deadletter

15:00 – 16:30 Radical Round Up: Billy Bragg, Tara Lily, Sam Lee, David Rovics

13:30 – 14:30 Debates: This Land Is Your Land: The Fight For Nature: With Black Girls Hike, Claire Ratinon, Right To Roam, Surfers Against Sewage, John Harris

12:00 – 13:00 Debates: Woman, Life, Freedom: Solidarity With Iran: With Aghileh Djafari-Marbini, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Pardis Shafafi, Shappi Khorsandi, Hanan Abdalla

Arcadia

02:00 – 03:00 Sherelle

00:30 – 02:00 Floating Points B2b Daphni

22:30 – 00:30 The Chemical Brothers (Dj Set)

21:30 – 22:30 Elkka

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Pyramid Stage

21:30 – 23:45 Guns N' Roses

19:30 – 20:30 Lizzo

17:35 – 18:35 Lewis Capaldi

16:00 – 17:00 Aitch

14:30 – 15:30 Amadou & Mariam

13:15 – 14:00 Raye

12:00 – 12:45 Rick Astley

The Other Stage

22:30 – 23:45 Lana Del Rey

20:45 – 21:45 Central Cee

18:45 – 19:45 Manic Street Preachers

17:15 – 18:15 Maggie Rogers

15:45 – 16:45 Generation Sex

14:15 – 15:15 Tom Grennan

13:00 – 13:45 The Lathums

11:45 – 12:30 The Unthanks

West Holts Stage

22:15 – 23:45 Loyle Carner

20:30 – 21:30 Mahalia

19:00 – 20:00 Ezra Collective

17:30 – 18:30 Jacob Collier

16:00 – 17:00 Third World

14:30 – 15:30 Sudan Archives

13:00 – 14:00 Kanda Bongo Man

11:30 – 12:30 Say She She

Woodsies

22:30 – 23:45 Christine And The Queens

21:00 – 22:00 Rina Sawayama

19:30 – 20:30 Måneskin

18:00 – 19:00 TBA

16:30 – 17:30 Shame

15:15 – 16:00 The Murder Capital

14:00 – 14:45 Working Men's Club

12:45 – 13:30 Wunderhorse

11:30 – 12:15 The Last Dinner Party

Park Stage

23:00 – 00:15 Fatboy Slim

21:15 – 22:15 Leftfield

19:45 – 20:45 TBA

18:15 – 19:15 Tinariwen

16:45 – 17:45 Obongjayar

15:15 – 16:15 Jockstrap

14:00 – 14:45 Flohio

12:45 – 13:30 James Ellis Ford

11:10 – 12:10 Max Richter

Acoustic Stage

21:30 – 22:45 Paul Carrack

20:00 – 21:00 Glen Hansard

18:30 – 19:30 Glenn Tilbrook And Beautiful Landing

17:00 – 18:00 Richard Thompson

16:00 – 16:40 Badly Drawn Boy

15:00 – 15:40 The Sharon Shannon Trio

14:00 – 14:40 The Magic Numbers

13:00 – 13:40 Roo Panes

12:10 – 12:40 Katya

11:30 – 12:00 Clare Sands

Avalon Stage

23:05 – 00:15 Vintage Trouble

21:35 – 22:35 Melanie C

20:05 – 21:05 Jake Shears

18:35 – 19:35 Gabrielle Aplin

17:05 – 18:05 Fisherman's Friends

15:35 – 16:35 Joanne Shaw Taylor

14:10 – 15:05 Beans On Toast

12:50 – 13:45 Holy Moly & The Crackers

11:30 – 12:20 Cable Street Collective

Left Field

21:00 – 22:00 Dréya Mac

19:30 – 20:30 Kid Kapichi

18:15 – 19:00 Crawlers

17:00 – 17:45 Delilah Bon

16:30 – 17:00 Big Joanie

15:00 – 16:00 Radical Round Up: Billy Bragg, Jamie Webster, Rianne Downey

13:30 – 14:30 Debates: Can We Save The Nhs? With Migrants Organise, We Own It, Dr Sonia Adesara, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan Mp, Minnie Rahman

12:00 – 13:00 Debates: One Minute To Midnight: Can Politics Deliver On Climate Action? With Areeba Hamid, Ed Miliband Mp, Sepi Golzari-Munro, Xr, John Harris

Arcadia

02:00 – 03:00 Vtss

01:00 – 02:00 Skream B2b Interplanetary Criminal

00:00 – 01:00 Skepta B2b Jammer

23:00 – 00:00 Mk

22:00 – 23:00 Chloe Robinson B2b Plastician

21:30 – 22:00 Dr Banana

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Pyramid Stage

21:00 – 23:05 Elton John

19:00 – 20:00 Lil Nas X

17:00 – 18:15 Blondie

15:15 – 16:30 Yusuf / Cat Stevens

13:30 – 14:30 The Chicks

12:15 – 13:00 Sophie Ellis-Bextor

11:00 – 11:45 The Bristol Reggae Orchestra And Windrush Choir

The Other Stage

21:45 – 23:15 Queens Of The Stone Age

19:45 – 20:45 The War On Drugs

18:00 – 19:00 Becky Hill

16:30 – 17:30 Dermot Kennedy

15:00 – 16:00 The Teskey Brothers

13:45 – 14:30 Nova Twins

12:30 – 13:15 Japanese Breakfast

11:00 – 12:00 The Joy

West Holts Stage

21:45 – 23:15 Rudimental

20:00 – 21:00 Candi Staton

18:30 – 19:30 Barrington Levy

17:00 – 18:00 The Hu

15:30 – 16:30 Speakers Corner Quartet

14:00 – 15:00 Black Country, New Road

12:30 – 13:30 Beth Orton

11:00 – 12:00 Skinny Pelembe

Woodsies

21:30 – 22:45 Phoenix

20:00 – 21:00 Caroline Polachek

18:30 – 19:30 Editors

17:00 – 18:00 Slowdive

15:30 – 16:30 Cat Burns

14:00 – 15:00 The Big Moon

12:30 – 13:30 Cmat

11:15 – 12:00 The Love Buzz

Park Stage

21:15 – 22:30 Alt-J

19:45 – 20:45 Thundercat

18:15 – 19:15 Alison Goldfrapp

16:30 – 17:30 Viagra Boys

15:15 – 16:00 Weyes Blood

14:00 – 14:45 Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul

12:45 – 13:30 Gwenno

11:30 – 12:15 John Francis Flynn

Acoustic Stage

21:30 – 22:45 Rickie Lee Jones

20:00 – 21:00 Gilbert O'sullivan

18:30 – 19:30 The Bootleg Beatles

17:30 – 18:10 Laura Cantrell

16:10 – 17:10 Toyah Willcox & Robert Fripp

15:00 – 15:50 Bird On The Wire: The Songs Of Leonard Cohen

14:00 – 14:40 Rumer

13:00 – 13:40 Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman

12:10 – 12:40 Naomi Kimpenu (Etc Finalist)

11:30 – 12:00 Angeline Morrison

Avalon Stage

22:50 – 23:50 Neville Staple - From The Specials

21:20 – 22:20 Mica Paris

19:50 – 20:50 Lissie

18:20 – 19:20 Far From Saints

16:50 – 17:50 Will Young

15:20 – 16:20 Elvana

13:55 – 14:50 Cara Dillon

12:35 – 13:25 Hannah Williams & The Affirmations

11:30 – 12:10 N'Famady Kouyaté

Left Field

21:00 – 22:00 Cavetown

19:30 – 20:30 Will Varley

18:15 – 19:00 Lime Garden

17:00 – 17:45 Tom A. Smith

15:00 – 16:30 Radical Round Up: Billy Bragg, Hannah Grae, Tyla Jay, Mick Thomas And Jen Anderson

13:30 – 14:30 Debates: Truth, Justice And Change For Grenfell? With Bereaved And Survivors From Grenfell United, Nim Ralph

12:00 – 13:00 Debates: Power In A Union: A Year Of Strikes And Solidarity With Striking Nurse, Striking Teacher, Pat Cullen (Rcn), Miatta Fahnbulleh, John Harris

Arcadia