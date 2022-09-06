How to watch Champions League: live stream every 2022/23 UCL fixture from anywhere

Is this the year Pep Guardiola finally leads Manchester City to their first Champions League title? Is this the last dance for Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar on the European stage for PSG? Can Real Madrid simply will their way to a 15th title on a diet of self-mythologizing, football heritage, and Karim Benzema? There's nothing else quite like it, so follow our guide for the best ways to watch a Champions League live stream and see every 2022/23 UCL fixture online wherever you are in the world.

Whatever misgivings you may have over UEFA and the Super League clique, few would deny that the Champions League is the highest format of the game, and in recent seasons it's taken on a new ultra-chaotic dimension, best embodied by Real Madrid's extraordinary run to the title last May.

This season's tournament has already taken on added significance for some European giants, such as Liverpool, who started the domestic season badly, Juventus, who are facing a potential six-way title tussle at home, and Barcelona, whose entire existence now depends on winning major trophies.

The Champions League draw hasn’t been kind to Barca though. They share the Group of Death with Robert Lewandoski's former team Bayern Munich, as well as Inter Milan and poor old Viktoria Plzeň.

Nothing says midweek drama like European football under the floodlights. Here's how to watch a Champions League live stream this season and catch every 2022/23 UCL fixture online from anywhere.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch the Champions League: live stream soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch every single Champions League game on the Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) streaming service in the US this season. A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) for new customers. Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad (opens in new tab) while you're away from home. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Alongside the UCL, Paramount Plus also has live broadcast rights for Serie A and Europa League soccer, the NFL, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows. Some Champions League games are also being shown on CBS, which is available on a streaming-only basis via fuboTV (opens in new tab) from $69.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).

We've set out how you can live stream Champions League football in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling, you probably won't be able to watch the UCL like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Champions League from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Champions League: live stream every 2022/23 fixture in the UK

(opens in new tab) Once again, BT Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive rights to the Champions League in the UK, and is showing every single match of the tournament on TV and online. You can watch BT Sport through BT TV, Sky TV (opens in new tab) or Virgin Media (opens in new tab). For the full lowdown, check out our guide to the best BT Sport deals (opens in new tab), offers, and packages. A more flexible option is BT's £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which gets you access to everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. That includes Premier League, Serie A and Europa League football, Premiership Rugby and the European Rugby Champions Cup, international cricket, MotoGP, UFC, Major League Baseball, and plenty more. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the Champions League on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the football like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

A different ball game: how to watch an NFL live stream

How to get a Champions League live stream: watch soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) is showing every single Champions League game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis, not to mention it's also the place to watch every single NFL game this season. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you find yourself outside of Canada and want to watch the Champions League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN (opens in new tab) is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

(opens in new tab) Stan Sport is the home of Champions League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Champions League live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

More sport: how to watch an F1 live stream

How to watch a Champions League live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every Champions League match on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Europa League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch a Champions League live stream in India

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch the Champions League on Sony Pictures Networks (opens in new tab) in India, with coverage stretching across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV (opens in new tab). You can live stream Champions League games with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Champions League coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Champions League groups 2022/23

Group A

Ajax

Liverpool

Napoli

Rangers

Group B

Porto

Atlético Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Group C

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzeň

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur

Sporting Lisbon

Marseille

Group E

Milan

Chelsea

Red Bull Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic

Group G

Manchester City

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

Copenhagen

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus

Benfica

Maccabi Haifa

Champions League schedule: September fixtures

(Image credit: Getty Images / Icon Sport)

(All times BST)

Tuesday, 6th September

5.45pm - Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea

5.45pm - Dortmund vs Copenhagen

8pm - Salzburg vs AC Milan

8pm - Celtic vs Real Madrid

8pm - Leipzig vs Shakhtar

8pm - Sevilla vs Man City

8pm - PSG vs Juventus

8pm - Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday, 7th September

5.45pm - Ajax vs Rangers

5.45pm - Frankfurt vs Sporting Lisbon

8pm - Napoli vs Liverpool

8pm - Atlético vs Porto

8pm - Club Brugge vs Leverkusen

8pm - Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzeň

8pm - Inter vs Bayern Munich

﻿8pm - Tottenham vs Marseille

Tuesday, 13th September

5.45pm - Viktoria Plzeň vs Inter

5.45pm - Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham

8pm - Liverpool vs Ajax

8pm - Rangers vs Napoli

8pm - Porto vs Club Brugge

8pm - Leverkusen vs Atlético

8pm - Bayern Munich vs Barcelona

8pm - Marseille vs Frankfurt

Wednesday, 14th September

5.45pm - AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb

5.45pm - Shakhtar vs Celtic

8pm - Chelsea vs Salzburg

8pm - Real Madrid vs Leipzig

8pm - Man City vs Dortmund

8pm - Copenhagen vs Sevilla

8pm - Juventus vs Benfica

8pm - Maccabi Haifa vs PSG

When is the 2022/23 Champions League final?

The 2022/23 Champions League final has been scheduled for Saturday, 10th June 2023, and will be held at the spectacular Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Kick-off has been pencilled in for 10pm TRT, which is 8pm BST.

This will be the second Champions League final to be held at the 75,000-seater arena, after the legendary 2005 final that saw Liverpool come from 3-0 down at half-time to beat AC Milan on penalties, in a game that's gone down in football folklore as the "Miracle of Istanbul".

Who won the Champions League last year?

Real Madrid became the butt of all the jokes when they lost to Sheriff Tiraspol in one of their opening games of last season's tournament, but it would be Carlo Ancelotti who would get the last laugh.

They secured a record-extending 14th title (six European Cups, eight Champions Leagues) after the most improbable run through the knockouts that the competition has ever seen.

Their victories over PSG, Chelsea and Man City defied all logic, featuring late goals, controversial calls, and extraordinary strokes of fortune, and they went into the final against Liverpool as major underdogs. However, a second-half strike from Vinícius Júnior secured a comfortable 1-0 victory over Jürgen Klopp's Reds.