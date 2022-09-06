How to watch Champions League: live stream every 2022/23 UCL fixture from anywhere

Is this the year Pep Guardiola finally leads Manchester City to their first Champions League title? Is this the last dance for Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar on the European stage for PSG? Can Real Madrid simply will their way to a 15th title on a diet of self-mythologizing, football heritage, and Karim Benzema? There's nothing else quite like it, so follow our guide for the best ways to watch a Champions League live stream and see every 2022/23 UCL fixture online wherever you are in the world.
Dates: Tuesday, September 6 - Saturday, June 10
Champions: Real Madrid
Live stream: BT Sport (opens in new tab) (UK) | Paramount Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab) or CBS via FREE fuboTV trial (opens in new tab) (US) | DAZN (opens in new tab) (CA) | Stan Sport (opens in new tab) (AU) | Spark Sport (opens in new tab) (NZ) | Sony LIV (opens in new tab) (IN)
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Whatever misgivings you may have over UEFA and the Super League clique, few would deny that the Champions League is the highest format of the game, and in recent seasons it's taken on a new ultra-chaotic dimension, best embodied by Real Madrid's extraordinary run to the title last May.
This season's tournament has already taken on added significance for some European giants, such as Liverpool, who started the domestic season badly, Juventus, who are facing a potential six-way title tussle at home, and Barcelona, whose entire existence now depends on winning major trophies.
The Champions League draw hasn’t been kind to Barca though. They share the Group of Death with Robert Lewandoski's former team Bayern Munich, as well as Inter Milan and poor old Viktoria Plzeň.
Nothing says midweek drama like European football under the floodlights. Here's how to watch a Champions League live stream this season and catch every 2022/23 UCL fixture online from anywhere.
How to watch the Champions League: live stream soccer in the US without cable
Soccer fans can watch every single Champions League game on the Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) streaming service in the US this season.
A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) for new customers.
Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad (opens in new tab) while you're away from home.
You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices.
Alongside the UCL, Paramount Plus also has live broadcast rights for Serie A and Europa League soccer, the NFL, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows.
Some Champions League games are also being shown on CBS, which is available on a streaming-only basis via fuboTV (opens in new tab) from $69.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).
How to watch Champions League football from outside your country
We've set out how you can live stream Champions League football in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling, you probably won't be able to watch the UCL like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.
A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.
Use a VPN to live stream Champions League from anywhere
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)
We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.
Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year.
Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
How to watch the Champions League: live stream every 2022/23 fixture in the UK
Once again, BT Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive rights to the Champions League in the UK, and is showing every single match of the tournament on TV and online.
You can watch BT Sport through BT TV, Sky TV (opens in new tab) or Virgin Media (opens in new tab). For the full lowdown, check out our guide to the best BT Sport deals (opens in new tab), offers, and packages.
A more flexible option is BT's £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which gets you access to everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment.
That includes Premier League, Serie A and Europa League football, Premiership Rugby and the European Rugby Champions Cup, international cricket, MotoGP, UFC, Major League Baseball, and plenty more.
The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the Champions League on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.
If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the football like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.
How to get a Champions League live stream: watch soccer online in Canada
In Canada, streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) is showing every single Champions League game this season.
And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab).
Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis, not to mention it's also the place to watch every single NFL game this season.
It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).
If you find yourself outside of Canada and want to watch the Champions League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN (opens in new tab) is all you need to tune in just like you would home.
How to watch Champions League football in Australia
Stan Sport is the home of Champions League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free.
A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial.
Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E.
If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Champions League live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.
How to watch a Champions League live stream in New Zealand
Football fans can watch every Champions League match on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.
Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Europa League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis.
Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.
How to watch a Champions League live stream in India
Football fans can watch the Champions League on Sony Pictures Networks (opens in new tab) in India, with coverage stretching across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV (opens in new tab).
You can live stream Champions League games with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs Rs 999 for a year.
Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Champions League coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.
Champions League groups 2022/23
Group A
Ajax
Liverpool
Napoli
Rangers
Group B
Porto
Atlético Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge
Group C
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzeň
Group D
Eintracht Frankfurt
Tottenham Hotspur
Sporting Lisbon
Marseille
Group E
Milan
Chelsea
Red Bull Salzburg
Dinamo Zagreb
Group F
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic
Group G
Manchester City
Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund
Copenhagen
Group H
Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus
Benfica
Maccabi Haifa
Champions League schedule: September fixtures
(All times BST)
Tuesday, 6th September
5.45pm - Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea
5.45pm - Dortmund vs Copenhagen
8pm - Salzburg vs AC Milan
8pm - Celtic vs Real Madrid
8pm - Leipzig vs Shakhtar
8pm - Sevilla vs Man City
8pm - PSG vs Juventus
8pm - Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa
Wednesday, 7th September
5.45pm - Ajax vs Rangers
5.45pm - Frankfurt vs Sporting Lisbon
8pm - Napoli vs Liverpool
8pm - Atlético vs Porto
8pm - Club Brugge vs Leverkusen
8pm - Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzeň
8pm - Inter vs Bayern Munich
8pm - Tottenham vs Marseille
Tuesday, 13th September
5.45pm - Viktoria Plzeň vs Inter
5.45pm - Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham
8pm - Liverpool vs Ajax
8pm - Rangers vs Napoli
8pm - Porto vs Club Brugge
8pm - Leverkusen vs Atlético
8pm - Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
8pm - Marseille vs Frankfurt
Wednesday, 14th September
5.45pm - AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb
5.45pm - Shakhtar vs Celtic
8pm - Chelsea vs Salzburg
8pm - Real Madrid vs Leipzig
8pm - Man City vs Dortmund
8pm - Copenhagen vs Sevilla
8pm - Juventus vs Benfica
8pm - Maccabi Haifa vs PSG
When is the 2022/23 Champions League final?
The 2022/23 Champions League final has been scheduled for Saturday, 10th June 2023, and will be held at the spectacular Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.
Kick-off has been pencilled in for 10pm TRT, which is 8pm BST.
This will be the second Champions League final to be held at the 75,000-seater arena, after the legendary 2005 final that saw Liverpool come from 3-0 down at half-time to beat AC Milan on penalties, in a game that's gone down in football folklore as the "Miracle of Istanbul".
Who won the Champions League last year?
Real Madrid became the butt of all the jokes when they lost to Sheriff Tiraspol in one of their opening games of last season's tournament, but it would be Carlo Ancelotti who would get the last laugh.
They secured a record-extending 14th title (six European Cups, eight Champions Leagues) after the most improbable run through the knockouts that the competition has ever seen.
Their victories over PSG, Chelsea and Man City defied all logic, featuring late goals, controversial calls, and extraordinary strokes of fortune, and they went into the final against Liverpool as major underdogs. However, a second-half strike from Vinícius Júnior secured a comfortable 1-0 victory over Jürgen Klopp's Reds.