How to watch Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 online and stream new episodes from anywhere

Executive produced by The Big Bang Theory’s Chuck Lorre, Bob Hearts Abishola follows the growing romance between a sock manufacturing CEO and his former Nigerian nurse, finding warmth and humour in their journey of cross-cultural growth. Prepare for new episodes with our guide below, detailing how to watch Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 online.

This consistent CBS ratings magnet boasts a bevy of talent. In addition to Lorre, its created and produced by Eddie Gorodetsky (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air), British comedian Gina Yashere (who writes and also stars as Kemi), and Al Higgins (The Kominsky Method). Together with an excellent cast, they deliver a comedic, in-depth look at immigrant life in America.

Since Bob (Billy Gardell) first wooed his beloved (Folake Olowofoyeku) with the gold standard of chiropractic socks, we’ve seen their beautiful relationship flourish, culminating last season with a magical wedding ceremony in Lagos.

But there’s no end to the family and work-related complications this season. Goodwin (Bayo Akinfemi) is deserting MaxDot for rivals Toesy Wosey’s after being passed over for promotion; Pastor Falade has taken a shine to Ebunoluwa; and Abishola’s squeamish son Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) is rocking the boat by choosing a career not in healthcare, but as a choreographer instead.

Progressive, full of humanity and hilarious, you can watch Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 online from anywhere – just read on below to find out how.

How to watch Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 online in the US for FREE

If you haven't cut the cord, watching Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 is simple. Just turn over to CBS every week beginning Monday, September 19 at 8.30pm ET/PT (7.30pm CT). Should you miss the initial broadcast, episodes are available to watch online too, but you'll need your cable login details to begin streaming. How to watch Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 online without cable If you're looking for an OTT option, CBS is available through FuboTV (enter your zip code first to ensure its available in your region). It has a range of comprehensive plans available, offering more than 100 channels and starting at $69.99 for the entry-level option. And before you pay anything, new subscribers can try the service FREE with its 7-day FREE trial offer.

Alternatively, new episodes are added to Paramount Plus (formerly CBS All Access) the same day as it's broadcast on CBS: that's every Monday from September 19. This VOD service is very affordable at $4.99 a month for the Essential plan, or $9.99 for Premium. Both offer a 7-day free trial, but Premium includes a live stream of your local CBS channel and the option to watch shows offline, among other things. Paramount Plus is compatible with a variety of devices, including Android, iPad, and iPhone, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, and PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles. You can stream on three devices simultaneously and have the ability to download TV series and films to watch offline. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that's needed is a reliable VPN.

Watch Bob Hearts Abishola online from outside your country

Out of the country when new episodes of Bob Hearts Abishola airs? Unfortunately, you’ll be unable to connect to regional services like FuboTV, thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily it's easy to overcome geo-blocks. All you need to do is download a VPN to stream Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 online from anywhere. It's an ingenious piece of software that changes your IP address, so you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 online in Canada

Those with a cable package can watch Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 on CTV from Monday, September 19 at 8.30pm ET / PT. And if you miss the first broadcast, you can easily catch-up through CTV's on-demand service – just bear in mind you'll need to enter your cable provider details to start streaming. If you're traveling abroad when Bob Hearts Abishola is being aired, you probably won't be able to access the streaming service you use back home. But by downloading a VPN, you'll be free to watch your favorite shows no matter where you are.

Can I watch Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 online in the UK?

As of yet, this charming sitcom has yet to reach the UK. But with it being a CBS show, and Paramount Plus recently launching in the UK, there’s a chance it could be added to that streamer’s library of content. Just…don’t hold your breath.

Should it come to Paramount Plus UK, a membership is currently £6.99 a month, or £69.90 for a yearly sub, with a one week-long FREE trial for those who haven't signed-up before.

However, if you’re a Sky customer with “Sky Cinema” in combination with a Sky Q or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus membership is yours completely free as an add-on service.

Currently in a different country? By purchasing a VPN you can connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you're located and watch Bob Heart Abishola season 4 online.

Can I watch Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 online in Australia?

Bob Hearts Abishola…but does Australia Heart Bob? It appears not, as season 4 hasn’t been slated for broadcast Down Under. Neither has there been confirmation that it’s being added to the Paramount Plus streaming library in that region. Aussie fans of Chuck Lorre’s hit sitcoms will just have to wait…or find an alternative way to stream Bob Hearts Abishola.

Temporarily leaving the Antipodes? You'll be pleased to know that a VPN will let you watch Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 online, no matter where in the world you are.