How to watch A Spy Among Friends online: stream the new ITVX series from anywhere

Starring Guy Pearce as the infamous British double-agent Kim Philby and Damian Lewis as his fellow MI6 spy and devoted friend Nicholas Elliott, A Spy Among Friends is a six-part espionage thriller that dramatises Philby's great swindle and explores how the British establishment's upper-class loyalties enabled him to trade their deepest secrets to Russia. Read on as we explain how to watch A Spy Among Friends online from anywhere.

Alarms were raised years before Philby's ties to the KGB were eventually confirmed, but the British ruling class' steadfast refusal to believe that one of their own – a Cambridge-educated member of the intelligentsia and son of a Companion of the Order of the Indian Empire – could ever commit such treachery.

Philby would later remark that the chummy British old boys' network was the very system that allowed him to go undetected for so long, and Elliott has gone down in history as his staunchest ally and most useful idiot.

Tasked with interrogating his friend, Elliott put personal loyalties before his duty to his country, and that Philby was able to successfully evade capture has cast further suspicions on the ultimate priorities of the British elites.

Based on Ben Macintyre bestselling book A Spy Among Friends: Kim Philby and the Great Betrayal, follow our guide for full details on how to watch A Spy Among Friends online from anywhere.

How to watch A Spy Among Friends online for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) A Spy Among Friends is exclusive to brand-new streaming platform ITVX (opens in new tab) in the UK. All six episodes of the series land on the service on Thursday, December 8. Watch A Spy Among Friends from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab) ITVX is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including Chromecast, desktop, iOS and Android, Roku, Sky Glass, and Xbox devices. A Spy Among Friends is also expected to air on ITV at a later date, but further details are still under wraps.

How to watch A Spy Among Friends from outside your country

For those of you who are away from home, abroad, when A Spy Among Friends airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream new centenary special online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch A Spy Among Friends from anywhere

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch A Spy Among Friends

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for ITVX

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's stream - in this case, head to ITVX (opens in new tab)

How to watch A Spy Among Friends in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) A Spy Among Friends will be available to stream on MGM Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, but a precise release date is yet to be announced at the time of writing. If you're not familiar with MGM Plus, that might be because it currently exists as Epix Now (opens in new tab). The rebranding to MGM Plus will begin in mid-January 2023. Epix Now costs $5.99 per month after a seven-day free trial, and though MGM Plus prices are TBA, existing Epix Now customers will see their subscriptions move to MGM Plus when it launches. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to MGM Plus or Epix Now from abroad can do so by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

Can I watch A Spy Among Friends online in Australia?

There's no word yet on when A Spy Among Friends will air in Australia, though we're hoping that we'll find out soon enough.

Can I watch A Spy Among Friends online in Canada?

It's the same situation in the Great White North, where at the time of writing there's no official word on a release date or TV channel for A Spy Among Friends in Canada.