How to update AirPods firmware, to troubleshoot or add new features

Knowing how to update AirPods firmware will help you maximize their potential for the ultimate listening experience. Although the process is usually entirely automatic, you can follow simple steps to update the firmware manually if you find it’s dated.

The best AirPods offer incredible convenience and a seamless listening experience, with firmware updates fixing bugs and improving hardware functionality to enhance performance. Sometimes, if you've been having a technical issue with them, updating the firmware can help solve things, if an update is available.

Unlike other devices, AirPods updates are slightly indirect because they rely on their connection to your iPhone, iPad, or macOS to make the chance. Here, we'll guide you through the process, ensuring your AirPods remain at peak performance.

Any AirPods model

An iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer

Put your AirPods in their charging case.

Connect the charging case to a power source.

Place your iPhone, iPad, or Mac near the charging case for 10 minutes.

Make sure you’ve turned on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Before following the steps below, pair your AirPods with your Apple device and upgrade your devices to the latest OS.

Note that you can’t update the firmware without access to an Apple device, like an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

1. Find your AirPods’ firmware version (Image: © Future) Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad and tap Bluetooth. On your Mac, click the Apple icon at the top left corner, select System Settings, and then click Bluetooth. Under My Devices, tap the i icon beside your AirPods to find the Version.

2. Check Apple’s latest firmware versions (Image: © Future) Next, head to Apple’s firmware updates page to check if your AirPods are up to date.

3. Perform a manual update (Image: © Future / Apple) If your AirPods aren’t updated, put them in their charging case and close the lid. Connect the case to a charging cable or wireless charging pad and start charging it. Since AirPods Max don’t have a case, connect them directly with a charging cable. Then, place your iPhone, iPad, or Mac (with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled) close to the AirPods case for 10 minutes.

4. Verify the firmware version (Image: © Future) Head to Settings (iPhone and iPad) or System Settings (Mac) > Bluetooth > press the i icon beside your AirPods and verify if the firmware version is updated. If it hasn’t updated, try re-pairing your AirPods with your Apple device and repeating the steps given above.

Final thoughts

Updated AirPods will deliver optimal performance and stability to match the best wireless earbuds of any kind. Although there’s no clear setting to update your AirPods’ firmware manually, you can ensure they’re updated by keeping them charged, paired, and close to your Wi-Fi-connected Apple device.

