How to download iOS 12

At Apple’s WWDC 2018 keynote, we were given a deep look into a lot of the new and exciting features coming to iOS 12, the new operating system for the iPhone.

With grouped notifications, easier ways to track your usage with your phone and a better Siri experience, some people might want to get their hands on the new software as quickly as possible.

For those of you feeling intrepid, we’ve got the details you need to get iOS 12 as soon as possible, and you can try out new Animoji (or create your own Memoji) with ease.

Unfortunately, unless you’re a developer, you won’t be getting iOS 12 today. If you really can’t wait to get iOS 12 right away, you can enroll in the Apple Developer Program, which costs $100 (about £69, AU$140) to join.

Can you download iOS 12 to your iPhone or iPad? iOS 12 is coming to: iPhone 5S or higher iPad Mini 2 or higher iPad Air or higher iPod Touch 6th Gen

If you go this route, you’ll be able to download macOS Mojave 10.14’s as well as iOS 12’s Developer Preview from the Apple developer page here.

Be warned, iOS 12 is still not in a complete state...it's really only there for those that know what they're doing with it.

Apple is still working to polish it, and the current build is meant for developers to work with and start to get their apps ready for the big unveiling.

The public release of iOS 12 will come later in the year, likely in September or October. Before that, Apple has plans for an iOS 12 beta later in June which will allow the public to get their hands on what's coming without as many bugs flying around the system.

Therefore if you're a developer, or someone with a devil-may-care attitude, you’ll be looking at that preview.

How to enroll in the Apple Developer Program

OK, so you've decided you want to get involved at the sharp end of the build, and you’re not currently enrolled in Apple’s Developer Program.

Step one is to go to the Apple Developer Program enrollment webpage, and then just follow the instructions.

You'll need an Apple ID, and will have to provide your basic personal information. Click the 'Start Your Enrollment' to begin, and you'll get going - keep your credit card handy so you can get spending, as there's a cost, don't forget.

How to download iOS 12 Developer Preview

Once you've done that, it's time to download the iOS 12 Developer Preview (it's a good idea to do it directly on the device you're trying to install it on).

Head to the Apple Developer Download Center website and and follow what's on screen to download the software, which you can then port to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod.

It can be a pretty meaty download, so make sure you've got some decent space on your phone or tablet.

Once the iOS 12 Developer Preview has been downloaded in its entirety, a new window will open prompting you to agree to Apple’s terms and conditions.

From there, you'll see the configuration to install - click Install in the top right-hand corner and you'll be prompted for your passcode. Enter your passcode and continue clicking the install prompts, then restart your device when completed.

Once done, head to Settings and check for an update - that should be right in there and ready to go. Remember - this will probably throw loads of bugs into your device, so please make sure it's backed up and ideally not used on your primary device.

Want to download to the iOS 12 Public Beta when it's ready?

The first thing you’ll need to do is go sign up for the beta. Apple should launch the beta by the end of the month, and participants can download iOS 12 as well as macOS Mojave 10.14 onto their Apple devices.

Like the Developer Preview, the beta will still be an incomplete and not-fully-stable release of iOS 12. You should back up your iPhone or iPad, before downloading and installing iOS 12.

When the beta goes live, you should be able to get everything you need for the new operating system here.

Based on past betas, you’ll likely have to sign in at the link above, choose the iOS device you want to use with the beta download, and then install a special profile onto your iOS device.

From there, you’ll reboot your device, navigate the settings menu to General > Software Update, and then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Check back in later this month, as we’ll provide updated steps when the iOS 12 beta is officially offered.

Note: you’ll need a compatible device to run iOS 12. Compatible devices include the iPhone 5S and later, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, 5th- and 6th-gen iPads, the iPad mini 2 and later, and the 6th-gen iPod touch.