Eagles vs Cardinals live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

The Eagles may be the only remaining unbeaten club in the NFL but they're yet to face a franchise that made it to last season's playoffs. Until now. After an inauspicious start the Cardinals are beginning to click, and the Arizona heat could tip the balance in their favor. Taking center-stage are Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray, two of the most electric dual-threat quarterbacks in the league, and you can read on as we explain how to watch an Eagles vs Cardinals live stream online from anywhere.

Philly's key weapon throughout this four-game winning streak has been their running game, but the Cards defense is one of few that looks capable of slowing Miles Sanders and Hurts down.

Then again, that's what many people were saying about the Jags, and Sanders had a career day. Christian McCaffrey, however, will vouch for the strength of this Arizona rush defense, which limited him to just 27 yards last weekend. His average over the previous three games was 81 yards.

With a huge all-NFC East clash against the impressive Cowboys to come next weekend before a bye week, the Eagles are in a precarious position and Nick Sirianni will be urging his men to keep up the momentum.

It's a mouthwatering matchup, so follow our guide on how to watch an Eagles vs Cardinals live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Eagles vs Cardinals FREE: live stream NFL in Australia

(opens in new tab) 7Mate (opens in new tab) shows two NFL games for FREE each week, and the Eagles vs Cardinals is one of Week 5's picks. Kick-off is set for 7.25am AEDT on Monday morning. That means viewers can also fire up a free Eagles vs Cardinals live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch Eagles vs Cardinals from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Eagles vs Cardinals from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Eagles vs Cardinals live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Eagles vs Cardinals game on Fox in the US, with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday afternoon. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream Eagles vs Cardinals directly through the Fox website (opens in new tab). How to watch Eagles vs Cardinals without cable Sling TV (opens in new tab) is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. The Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package offers local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. It normally costs $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a raft of other premium channels. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes Fox, NFL Network, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Eagles vs Cardinals: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Eagles vs Cardinals game kicks off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Eagles vs Cardinals live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK