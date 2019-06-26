How to watch the Democratic Presidential Debate live stream tonight

Tonight is the first Democratic Presidential Debate, and enough candidates (20 in all) have thrown your hat in the ring that the DNC and host NBC News have split up the debating into two nights. Ten aspiring presidents will be fielded on day one on Wednesday, June 26, from 9PM ET until 11PM ET, while the remaining ten will debate on Thursday, June 27 in the same time slot.

The debates will air on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo - but if you want to stream,

The Democratic candidates range from senators to state representatives to former Presidential cabinet members to entrepreneurs. Like the 2016 Republican Presidential race, the pool of Democrats running for the 2020 election is large and diverse.

How to watch the Democratic Presidential Debate live stream

There are three official broadcast stations in which you can watch the two-night Democratic Presidential Debate starting tonight: NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.

However, if you're looking for the Democratic Presidential Debate live stream, you're in luck. There will be a live video feed on NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com. We'll also embed the thee YouTube Dem Debate live stream video when it comes online.

You'll be able to live stream the debate, even if you don't have cable or access to the normal channels through an antenna. Also, if you're on the go, the iOS and Android apps for NBC and MSNBC will mirror the video from its broadcast sources, according to NBC.

Who’s in, who’s out

In hopes to avoid frontloading one night over another, the event’s organizers split the candidates into two groups: those who polled above 2% (including Senator of Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren, Vice President Joe Biden, Senator of Vermont Bernie Sanders, Senator of California Kamala Harris and Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg) and those below 2%.

These were randomly split between the two nights, though that ended up with Warren the biggest candidate on Wednesday and Biden, Sanders, Harris and Butteigieg among the ten lined up for Thursday.

Per the 20-candidate cap, though, three campaigning Democrats didn’t make the cut: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida, per CNN.

Day One: Wednesday, June 26

As previously mentioned, Sen. Warren is the highest-polling frontrunner on Wednesday, but far from the only recognizable candidate. Others include former Representative of Texas Beto O’Rourke, Senator of New Jersey Cory Booker, Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio, and several others.

Here’s the full list of who will be part of the first Dem live stream:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Day Two: Thursday, June 27

Biden, Sanders, Harris, and Buttigieg are likewise the biggest-name candidates on Thursday’s debate, but the lower-polling members are still recognizable.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Sen. Kamala Harris of California

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado

Author Marianne Williamson

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California

Businessman Andrew Yang

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

We'll continue to update our Democratic Presidential Debate live stream, just in case there are any hiccups int he plan to watch it online, or other ways to access the debate become available.

How to watch the Presidential Debate outside the US

If you happen to be out of the country while the debates are taking place and you try to watch the live stream as described above, you'll likely soon find that the coverage is geo-blocked. So if you're absolutely determined to live stream the event, you can try downloading and installing a VPN to relocate your IP address to one in the US and watch as if you were back there. It's actually really easy to do.

