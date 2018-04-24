Anzac Day 2018: How to watch the Dawn Service live online

While Anzac Day, April 25, was originally chosen to commemorate the brave soldiers of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli, Turkey, against the Ottoman Empire during World War I, the country gathers on the day each year to pay its respects to all who’ve sacrificed their lives fighting wars.

And each year, at dawn, the joint Australian and New Zealand Dawn Service is held, not just at Gallipoli, but also at Villers-Bretonneux in northern France, to mark the battles fought against the German army in Europe.

This year is the centenary of the end of WWI and also the Battle of Villers-Bretonneux in France, when Australian units helped defend the village from the Germans. To mark both anniversaries, a new $99.5 million museum has been opened at Villers-Bretonneux. Called the Sir John Monash Centre, it will give visitors an insight into the life of the soldiers in the trenches on the Western Front.

History of the Dawn Service

The origins of the Anzac Day Dawn Service is most likely in keeping with the military tactic of gathering to attack at first light, a routine commonly referred to as “stand-to”.

Soldiers who returned home after the First World War would later seek comradeship during those peaceful early hours of the day, leading to what became a dawn vigil in later years.

There is also the possibility that the Dawn Service is meant to commemorate the early-morning landing of the troops at Gallipoli, but no matter the reason, the tradition has become an integral part of our Anzac Day Services.

Watching the Dawn Service on TV

Almost every town in Australia (small or large) has its own service to commemorate Anzac Day, and thousands of people also travel to gather at the battle sites of Gallipoli and Villers-Bretonneux for the Dawn Service.

If you’d like to be a part of the occasion but can’t make it to a local or international service, you can also watch it live on television.

The ABC will begin live coverage of Dawn Services from around the country at 4:30am on Wednesday, April 25. Coverage will begin from the Anzac Memorial in Sydney, followed by the Dawn Service from Canberra at 5.30am AEST.

The Gallipoli Dawn Service will commence at 12:30pm AEST from Anzac Cove in Turkey.

The live broadcast will continue from France at 1:30pm AEST, where more than 8,000 attendees, including the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, are expected at the Service.

Other free-to-air channels

The Seven and Nine networks will also begin live broadcasts of the Dawn Service at 4:30am. Seven will bring you the commemorations from Currumbin, while Nine will cover the Service from the Cenotaph in Sydney’s Martin Place.

At 1:40pm, Nine will “remember the fallen from the 1918 Battle to Recapture Villers-Bretonneux”.

Streaming the Dawn Service online