Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

This weekend marks the end of a season like no other, and for the eighth time the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the curtain closer. After fireworks between the two Red Bull drivers last week, expect to see Checo take no prisoners in his quest to secure his second-place finish over Charles Leclerc. All you need to do is follow our full guide on how to watch an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream online from anywhere (opens in new tab).

Verstappen's title victory has been sewn up for weeks now, but the battle for second is going down to the wire. Leclerc and Perez are currently level pegging on points, so whichever driver comes off best at Yas Marina will secure the silver position.

Further down the pack, we'll be saying farewell to some fond faces. The 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marks the end of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel's storied career. Former teammate Daniel Ricciardo will also be off the grid after failing to secure a seat, with Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi in much the same situation.

Should Checo top Leclerc this weekend, the Red Bull triple will be secured and Horner & co. will likely be having a very well-deserved party. However, with Mercedes finally finding pace last week, could Lewis Hamilton save his untarnished record of winning a race in every season right at the death? It'd certainly be a way to round off what has been a thoroughly disappointing season for the Brit.

Read on for how to watch an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch for FREE.

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule

The 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 10am BST / 11am CEST / 2am PDT / 5am ET / 7pm AEST / 9pm NZST

Practice 2: 1pm BST / 2pm CEST / 5am PDT / 8am ET / 10pm AEST / 12am NZST

SATURDAY

Practice 3: 10.30am BST / 11.30am CEST / 2.30am PDT / 5.30am ET / 7.30pm AEST / 9.30pm NZST

Qualifying: 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 6am PDT / 9am ET / 11pm AEST / 1am NZST

SUNDAY

Abu Dhabi GP: 1pm BST / 2pm CEST / 5am PDT / 8am ET / 10pm AEST / 12am NZST

Watch an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix free live stream from anywhere with a VPN

There are a number of ways to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for free this weekend.

A full list of free-to-air streams can be found on our dedicated F1 live stream 2022 guide. In Austria for example, all the Grands Prix are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV (opens in new tab) and Orf (opens in new tab) (this weekend is Servus). Take a look and find out what's available where you are. Another great option for those in Belgium is RTBF (opens in new tab) which also shows a free live stream.

Just remember that if you're abroad at the time you'll need to use a VPN to get the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix free live stream (opens in new tab), as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, which has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream: watch on F1 TV

(opens in new tab) If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV (opens in new tab) – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website (opens in new tab). Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial (opens in new tab)! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels, but on a less restrictive contract. Alternatively, check out the current best Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab). Coverage of the Abu Dhabi GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 9.30am BST on Friday for Practice 1, then 12.45pm for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 10.15pm for Practice 3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 1.30pm. On Sunday, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix coverage starts at 12.55pm, for lights out at 1pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab) as detailed above.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022 F1 season, which means it's showing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live – as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Stream F1 live without cable Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Sling TV's Sling Orange (opens in new tab) package features ESPN channels for just $40 a month, but right now you can save a tasty 50% on your first month (opens in new tab) – dropping the price to just $20. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month. Try the FuboTV 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) and take a look. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial (opens in new tab) a go if all you really care about is the world's premier motor sport. Watch an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN (opens in new tab) and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP: live stream F1 in Canada

(opens in new tab) As well as the official F1 TV service (opens in new tab) (as described above), you can watch the Abu Dhabi GP and all other 2022 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie F1 fans are in luck, with the Abu Dhabi GP kicking off at a fairly reasonable 10pm AEDT. For true F1 obsessives, paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2022 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to get an F1 Abu Dhabi GP live stream in New Zealand