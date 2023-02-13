2023 Super Bowl highlights: how to watch the full replay and halftime show online

Watch 2023 Super Bowl highlights and full replay

2023 Super Bowl highlights streaming details

And that's a wrap on the 2022-23 NFL season. A new Super Bowl champion has been crowned, the rings have been handed out, and for one team, a six-month party is just getting started. Read on and we'll explain how you can relive every moment of glory, as well as Rihanna's halftime show, with the 2023 Super Bowl highlights or a full replay.

Of course, if you're a fan caught on the losing side, and you have the heart and the stomach to pore over the 2023 Super Bowl footage in an effort to to establish what went wrong, take a deep breath and feel free to follow on.

Both formats have their merits and their drawbacks. For instance, you may not have a spare three hours to watch (or rewatch) the game in its entirety, and even if you do, you might need to pay for the privilege and those around you might not appreciate it too much.

On the other hand, highlights packages, while quick, easy to digest and free to access, lack context, with great plays, missed opportunities and the crucial minutiae that shape games inevitably having to miss the final cut. Plus, let's face it, most of us just want to see the Kelce brothers get up close and personal with each other.

How to watch 2023 Super Bowl highlights from outside your country

We've set out how you can stream the 2023 Super Bowl highlights in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you would if you were at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to stream 2023 Super Bowl highlights from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 highlights for free

(opens in new tab) If you only want to catch the best bits of Super Bowl LVII, YouTube (opens in new tab) is the place to go. The NFL uploads free game highlights to its account shortly after full-time, and the same goes for the Super Bowl and the halftime show. Eventually, it may also offer a full 2023 Super Bowl replay, but don't count on it. A replay of last year's Super Bowl is nowhere to be found on the site, while the previous year's Super Bowl replay wasn't uploaded to YouTube until March.

How to watch 2023 Super Bowl highlights in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, there are numerous ways to watch 2023 Super Bowl highlights and the full game replay, with both FS1 and NFL Network set to air numerous catchup and analysis segments throughout the week. How to watch 2023 Super Bowl highlights without cable Sling TV is an obvious first port of call. Its Blue plan offers local Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, FS1 and 30+ additional channels. It normally costs $40 per month but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is a more fully featured cable replacement service that includes Fox, NFL Network, FS1 and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). New to the landscape this season is NFL Plus (opens in new tab), which is essentially a rebranded version of Game Pass for fans based in the US. It lets you live stream full-game replays right after they've finished. Its $4.99 per month basic subscription is a cheap way to access NFL Network, though the full on-demand Super Bowl replay will be locked to the pricier $9.99 per month premium tier. If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch 2023 Super Bowl highlights: stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) NFL fans in Canada can watch Super Bowl 2023 highlights on DAZN. The service is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, and DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch 2023 Super Bowl highlights in the UK

(opens in new tab) NFL fans in the UK can watch extended Super Bowl 2023 highlights and the full replay, complete with ads and the halftime show, via NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab). A subscription currently costs 99p, but that fee may be waived very soon. While ITV and ITVX (opens in new tab) showed the game live and for free, they had to cut out the Super Bowl ads, and at the time of writing isn't clear if the network has the rights to show a full Super Bowl replay. Sky Sports (opens in new tab) is showing Super Bowl highlights and a full replay throughout the week, but neither will feature the famous Super Bowl ads.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 highlights: stream in Australia