This Dyson vacuum cleaner just got ridiculously cheap for Black Friday

Anyone seeking one of the best vacuum cleaners knows you can’t miss with a Dyson or Shark vacuum cleaner. Right now, you can buy a Dyson Digital Slim at Best Buy for $229.99 (was $499.99) which feels like an unmissable offer in the early Black Friday deals. It isn’t the most powerful or feature-rich Dyson out there, but for just $250, it’s hard to say no to such a huge discount on a vac from the premium brand.

The Dyson Digital Slim is a straightforward vacuum cleaner which also comes with a few essential tools. These include a combination tool comprising of a wide nozzle and a brush, while there’s a crevice tool which is ideal for getting around tricky edges and reaching awkward areas. It isn’t designed for pet hair so give it a miss if you have many furry friends, but for general use, the Dyson Digital Slim is hard to ignore at this price.

Today’s best Dyson vacuum deal

Dyson Digital Slim: was $499.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy Buying a Dyson vacuum cleaner for $250 is a real treat for anyone trying to keep costs down. With the Dyson Digital Slim, you get up to 40 minutes of runtime with a motorbar cleaner head designed for deep cleaning all floor types, and an advanced filtration system. Simply put, it’s all the essentials you need at an incredibly low price for a Dyson – provided you don’t have a pet.

While the Dyson Digital Slim won’t be anywhere near one of the best vacuums for pet hair in terms of suction power, it is a good all-rounder for everything else. Similar to the Dyson V8 which features on our best Dyson vacuum cleaner roundup, the Dyson Digital Slim has 11 cyclones of power and efficiency promising to filter air well with a LCD display telling you everything that’s going on from run time to if there are any blockages.

Runtime of about 40 minutes is fine for a small home while you can use the wall-mounted storage bracket to keep it safely out of the way while it recharges. It’s simple yet effective for anyone keeping costs down but needing something from the maker of some of the best cordless vacuums around.

If you’re keen to invest more or you have a pet, check out the other Dyson vacuum deals going on for something more high-end. If you want to be more hands-off, there are also many robot vacuum deals happening too.