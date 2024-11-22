The Dyson Cyclone V10 is a simple but effective vacuum cleaner, and this Black Friday deal at Currys is definitely one to suck up before its gone.

Now that we only have one week until Black Friday 2024, aka everyone's favorite day for shopping, there's a slew of early deals across retailers on some of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners. While Dyson can be a little stingy when it comes to some of its offers (I'm looking at you, Dyson Airwrap), there's rarely a dull moment with its deals on vacuum cleaners, especially this offer on the Dyson Cyclone V10 at Currys.

Usually we'd head straight to Amazon to hunt for a good Black Friday Dyson deal, but since its Black Friday vacuum deals are quite sparse, Currys in the UK is the next best thing taking the Dyson Cyclone V10 down to £299 (was £499.99) - saving you £150.99. Alternatively, it's also available on Dyson's online store for £299.99.

Compared to other models, the Cyclone V10 is likely to receive a more reasonable price drop than newer Dyson vacuums simply because it's one of the more seasoned models. With that said, if you've been eyeing up the Dyson V11 but can't justify its hefty price tag, then it's definitely worth checking out this fantastic deal on the V10 which packs all the basic you need for a great Dyson vacuum.

Today's best Dyson Cyclone V10 Black Friday deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Vacuum: was £499.99 now £299 at Currys Though the Dyson V11 is a more advanced vacuum cleaner, it's hard to pass on this deal at Currys especially if you're after one of Dyson's more basic cordless models and aren't concerned about having all the fancy features of a new model. Its suction is above satisfactory, and its ability to covert to a hand-held device is ideal for cleaning those smaller, hard-to-reach places, all for a price tag below £300 - which is generous for Dyson. Read our full Dyson Cyclone V10 review

Even for one of Dyson's older models, we still find that it's a reliable vacuum cleaner that's enough to get the job done, packing a powerful suction on the lowest of its settings and a variety of cleaning attachments. These are just two of the reasons why we gave it a respectable four stars in our review, also highlighting its continuous 60-minute running time when used on its lowest setting.

But its performance factor is definitely enhanced with its various attachments, all of which are designed to collect debris in different parts of your home. Our favorite accessory is the Soft Roller Cleaner Head, which is particularly useful for when it comes to collecting larger pieces of debris such as cat litter and pet kibble.

Additionally to the Soft Roller Cleaner Head, we found that the Mini Motorized Tool was a useful attachment for cleaning stairs and upholstery while the Flexi Crevice Tool helped reach the more complicated areas in car spaces and other confined spaces. So while we admit the Dyson V10 isn't as state-of-the-art as its successors, its a simple and friendly model that's more than capable of tackling your basic cleaning needs.

