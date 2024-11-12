Beat the winter chill with a huge 37% off this Google Nest Learning Thermostat for Black Friday

The winter chill is definitely starting to set in, so this is the perfect time to think about investing in a smart thermostat to keep the temperature in your home just right – and we've found a deal that will make it super affordable too. Right now, you can get the Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) for only £139 at Amazon (was £219). That's the cheapest it's been this year, and one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far on smart home tech.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) currently holds the number one spot in our roundup of the best smart thermostats thanks to its ability to create a personalised heating schedule automatically based on how you use it. Usually the only real drawback is its price, but thanks to this early Black Friday deal, that's no longer an issue.

Today's best Google Nest Learning Thermostat (Gen 3) deal

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (Gen 3): was £219 now £139 at Amazon UK There's a huge 37% off this super smart thermostat right now – the best deal we've seen this year. Simply turn the large bezel to adjust the temperature, and the thermostat will 'learn' from the changes you make throughout the day and create a personal heating schedule that will keep the rooms you use warm, while saving energy. It also helps you track your energy use, which is extremely handy.

Our reviewers gave the Google Nest Learning Thermostat (Gen 3) a score of four stars out of five thanks to its ease of use, smart design, and potential for real energy savings. We originally estimated that it would take about three years for the cash savings to offset the initial price, but with this deal it could pay for itself much sooner.

You can also use the 37% saving to offset the cost of having the thermostat fitted professionally if you're not confident doing it yourself. Having installed one recently, TechRadar's Managing Editor of Core Tech Matt Hanson recommends this to save time and effort.

Black Friday is a great time to stock up on smart home tech, with big discounts on everything from lights to locks. We're already seeing some particularly good Black Friday Ring doorbell deals and Black Friday robot vacuum deals, so stick with TechRadar and let us do the hard work of hunting down the best offers for you.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK