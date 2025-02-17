These Philips Hue lightbulbs are so cheap at Amazon, I'm fitting them in every room in my house

Philips Hue makes some of the best smart lights you can buy, and right now, you can snag a pack of four Light & Colour Ambiance bulbs for just £105 (was £169.99) at Amazon. That's only £26.25 per bulb, compared to £50.15 if you buy them individually, and a great way to extend your Hue setup to more rooms in your home.

These are the White & Colour Ambiance bulbs, which means they can emit white light at a wide range of temperatures (from cool light to help you concentrate during the day, to warm tones that will help you unwind), plus 16 million different RGB colours to set the scene for parties and fun evenings in. You'll need the Philips Hue Bridge to get the most out of your smart bulbs, but once you have one, you can use it to link up to 50 lights to your home Wi-Fi network, and to each other.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance E27 Bulbs (4 Pack): was £169.99 now £105 at Amazon Save a huge 38% off this four-pack of Philips Hue bulbs right now, and extend your smart lighting setup to every room in your house. A single Hue White & Colour Ambiance bulb costs over £50 at Amazon today, so this is a fantastic saving. These are E27 bulbs, meaning they fit standard UK screw light fixtures.

If you have a Hue Bridge, you can even control your smart lights remotely when you're away (great for making it look like you're home when you're on holiday), and use voice commands to control them via a smart speaker. You can also add Philips Hue smart switches, sensors, and home security cameras to your setup, letting you switch on the lights automatically when motion is detected and deter would-be burglars (or just switch the hallway light on automatically if you need a bathroom break at night).

This deal applies to E27 (screw) bulbs. If you have bayonet fittings, don't worry – a pack of four Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance B22 bulbs can be yours for only £113.62 (was £169.99). It's a slightly smaller saving, but still a great deal, and between them, these two offers should cover most ceiling lights, floor lamps, and table lamps in your home.

If you're looking for something slightly different you'll find today's best prices on all our top-rated smart lights below, including lots of budget-friendly Philips Hue alternatives.