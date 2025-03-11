Still using an iPad as a Home Hub? Bad news – Apple is about to end support for it

By
published

The latest HomeKit architecture is about to become mandatory

Two iPhones showing Apple HomeKit settings
(Image credit: Apple)
  • Apple will soon end support for its old HomeKit architecture
  • A note about the change was spotted in the iOS 18.4 beta source code
  • After upgrading, you will no longer be able to use an iPad as a Home Hub

It looks like Apple will soon require all users to upgrade to the latest HomeKit architecture – which is bad news if you're currently using an iPad as a Home Hub.

The source code for the third beta version of iOS 18.4, which was released to developers earlier this week and seen by 9to5Google, contains a string warning users that support for the old version of Apple Home will end soon and that they should upgrade to the new architecture now "to avoid interruptions" to their smart home devices.

The new HomeKit architecture is intended to be faster, more efficient, and more reliable, but until now, it's been voluntary. In fact, some users have deliberately delayed as long as possible because after upgrading, they will no longer be able to use an iPad as a Home Hub to control their smart home devices.

Home is where the hub is

Reactions to the news have been mixed, with some users on the HomeKit subreddit expressing shock that anyone would have held off upgrading this long, while others are left frustrated at the prospect of having to change their hardware.

Comment from r/HomeKit

If you currently use an iPad as your HomeKit Hub, don't panic – you may already have another device you can use instead. Apple HomePod speakers will work as hubs for your smart home system, as will an Apple TV. You can see Apple's guide to setting up a Home Hub here for more details.

You'll probably have some time to plan your next move, too. iOS 18.4 is currently in beta and expected to roll out next month.

Still, it seems likely that the HomeKit upgrade won't become mandatory until the launch of iOS 19, which is expected to arrive in November, along with the rumored Apple HomePod Hub – which could prove to be an ideal iPad alternative for use around the home.

Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.

