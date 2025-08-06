A video doorbell is a great addition to your home. It means you should never miss another parcel delivery, plus you can keep an eye on your home any time you’re away. Right now, you can buy the Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 at Amazon for £31.99 (was £59.99), which is the lowest price it’s ever been.

Previously, the Blink Video Doorbell has been very close to this all-time low, but never quite so cheap. Usually, it’s more likely to be at its regular full price, so this 47% price cut is a big deal. It makes it much cheaper than the Ring Video Doorbell deals currently available, and offers very similar benefits.

The Blink Video Doorbell offers two-way audio, HD video, and motion detection, so it’s good security at a low price. It's also very easy to install and has fantastic battery life of up to two years, meaning it's super low hassle to get set up. Just know that you usually need a Blink Subscription Plan if you want to record, save and share clips; however, the included Sync Module 2 in this package allows you store them for no additional fee.

Today’s best video doorbell deal

Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2: was £59.99 now £31.99 at Amazon The Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 provides 1080p HD video during the day and infrared night video so you can always see what’s going on around the outside of your home. There’s two-way audio if you need to talk to someone outside. Impressively, there’s battery life of up to two years, while you can set up customized alerts as needed. It works with Alexa as well, so you can control it in a multitude of ways.

Our Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 review called it “one of the best (and cheapest) [video doorbells] around”, giving it four stars. It’s easy to install and represents “very good value for money”, even if its images aren’t quite as good as the competition.

It’s a strong option for anyone seeking one of the best video doorbells. Because it provides a camera on your front door, it works well instead of one of the best home security cameras. The very fact that you don’t need to change its batteries for two years is a big pro too, as someone who regularly needs to charge their Ring Video Doorbell.

