Forget PCs and accessories, this indoor garden pod is my favorite Prime Day purchase

Amazon Prime Day may be officially over but there are still tons of deals to be had before the week ends. Amazon tends to run sales a few days or even up to a week after the event, and sometimes they'll still price match against other retailers to offer the best deal possible.

As a tech writer, I can tell you all about the excellent deals that Prime Day brought around for PCs, laptops, headsets, keyboards, mice, monitors, and more. And if you need to purchase a new tech device, Prime Day and the upcoming Black Friday are the perfect chances to invest.

But as a tech writer, I bought none of those things, unlike last year. At the eleventh hour, I instead found an excellent deal for an AeroGarden Harvest indoor garden pod, over 90% off in fact. If you're wondering what an indoor garden pod is, it's basically a small smart device that helps you grow plants. And as someone who constantly kills plants (including a cactus!), this is something I've been looking into for a while now.

Thankfully Amazon offered such an amazing deal and I took advantage of it by buying two of them so I can grow twice the plants. And though the original discount is over with, there's still another one you can take advantage of. The AeroGarden Harvest 360 is currently $87.99, a 47% discount from the original pricing, and it even comes with several seeds ready to grow out.

If you're interested in growing smaller plants and herbs, this is a great device to take advantage of now before supply runs out.

Today's best AeroGarden Harvest indoor garden pod deal

This indoor garden pod is a shelter for those who have trouble growing plants independently. It comes with several seeds including Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint, along with liquid plant food and lighting. The control panel reminds you when to water the plants, a handy feature for those needing it.

The AeroGarden Harvest 360 comes with several pods that go inside openings in the plant devices and a built-in control panel that reminds you to water and feed it liquid plant food (that's included). Those pods are loaded with seeds including Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint.

The shelter also has its own 20-watt LED high-efficiency grow lighting system, so you don't even need sunlight to grow them. It's an excellent smart device that helps those with trouble raising plants, aka someone like me who recently killed off a whole swath of herbs and strawberry plants. Thank you Amazon Prime Day.