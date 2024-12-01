Disappointed with Dyson's Cyber Monday sale? Here are four excellent deals on Shark's range of vacuums
These aren't just Dyson dupes – they're excellent suckers in their own right
If you felt disappointed by Dyson's few-and-far-between Cyber Monday deals, you're not alone, but you don't have to miss out on snagging an excellent deal on a new vacuum as Shark is a great Dyson alternative.
Cyber Monday deals are here, now Black Friday has come and gone for another year. From upright vacuums to stick and handheld models, Shark's slew of Cyber Monday vacuum deals are some of the best Dyson alternatives we've seen, and it's even more satisfying to see how many of our best Shark vacuum models are back down to their lowest prices. That includes our best Shark vacuum for carpeted floors, the Shark Stratos cordless vacuum, which is now £219.99 from £429.99.
If you were concerned about steep prices on the more advanced Shark vacuum models, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is the place to go to score a powerful vacuum cleaner for near half-off price reductions. Hopefully, the deals we've selected below will give you some reassurance.
Today's best UK Shark Cyber Monday deals
We named the Shark WandVac System as the best lightweight Shark vacuum you can buy, and there's still time to £60 in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. This vacuum is essentially a handheld model which, when transformed into a floor vacuum with its additional floor head, is a very versatile cleaning companion that works wonders for smaller cleaning tasks.
Read our full Shark WandVac System review.
Amazon is offering 41% off the Shark Stratos corded vacuum - now back down to its lowest price. With this offer, you'll be saving a huge £165 on a model that not only packs a powerful suction and is great for pet hair removal, but one that we named the best upright vacuum in Shark's range.
Read our full Shark Stratos Corded Upright vacuum review.
With just under a 50% price cut, this pricier Shark vacuum is at its lowest price in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. Though it can be a little heavier than other stick vacuum models, this model stood out to us because of its auto-suction adjustment feature which picks up hard to see debris on both carpet and hard floor.
Read our full Shark Stratos Cordless vacuum review.
At £10 above its lowest price, Amazon's 40% price cut on the versatile Shark Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner makes it one of the ones to watch in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. This model packs Shark's Anti Hair Wrap technology, meaning that it removes hair from the brush roll as you're vacuuming. That way, you won't have to worry about constantly unclogging your vacuum for top cleaning results.
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.