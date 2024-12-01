Disappointed with Dyson's Cyber Monday sale? Here are four excellent deals on Shark's range of vacuums

If you felt disappointed by Dyson's few-and-far-between Cyber Monday deals, you're not alone, but you don't have to miss out on snagging an excellent deal on a new vacuum as Shark is a great Dyson alternative.

Cyber Monday deals are here, now Black Friday has come and gone for another year. From upright vacuums to stick and handheld models, Shark's slew of Cyber Monday vacuum deals are some of the best Dyson alternatives we've seen, and it's even more satisfying to see how many of our best Shark vacuum models are back down to their lowest prices. That includes our best Shark vacuum for carpeted floors, the Shark Stratos cordless vacuum, which is now £219.99 from £429.99.

If you were concerned about steep prices on the more advanced Shark vacuum models, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is the place to go to score a powerful vacuum cleaner for near half-off price reductions. Hopefully, the deals we've selected below will give you some reassurance.

Today's best UK Shark Cyber Monday deals

Shark WandVac System : was £229.99 now £169.99 at amazon.co.uk We named the Shark WandVac System as the best lightweight Shark vacuum you can buy, and there's still time to £60 in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. This vacuum is essentially a handheld model which, when transformed into a floor vacuum with its additional floor head, is a very versatile cleaning companion that works wonders for smaller cleaning tasks. Read our full Shark WandVac System review.

Shark Stratos Cordless vacuum : was £429.99 now £219.99 at Amazon With just under a 50% price cut, this pricier Shark vacuum is at its lowest price in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. Though it can be a little heavier than other stick vacuum models, this model stood out to us because of its auto-suction adjustment feature which picks up hard to see debris on both carpet and hard floor. Read our full Shark Stratos Cordless vacuum review.

Shark Cordless Stick vacuum : was £279.99 now £169 at Amazon At £10 above its lowest price, Amazon's 40% price cut on the versatile Shark Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner makes it one of the ones to watch in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. This model packs Shark's Anti Hair Wrap technology, meaning that it removes hair from the brush roll as you're vacuuming. That way, you won't have to worry about constantly unclogging your vacuum for top cleaning results.

