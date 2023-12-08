Amazon is having a big sale with up to 65% off its devices – here are all the best deals

Amazon is keeping the sales season going, with massive discounts on its own devices including Echo speakers and Buds, Ring Doorbells and Fire TVs. If you're looking for Christmas gift ideas, this is a good place to start.

My favourite deal of the bunch has to be the 65% off on the 2nd Gen Echo Buds, which are on sale now for £44.99. That's a hefty £85 off the latest model of the earbuds, which scored an impressive four stars in our Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen review.

Amazon devices make great Christmas gifts as they slot into almost every household very easily. So if you've got your eye on one, then act fast, as we're not sure how long Amazon will have these devices on sale.

Today's Best Amazon device deals in the UK

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's holiday sales includes the all-new Echo Pop for just £19.99, making it the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. We found it was a fun if basic option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £119.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for £59.99. That's the lowest price ever. You can use the eight-inch display to make calls, watch videos, check the weather, play music, display photos and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was £89.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a deal on a smart home display, then the latest-generation Echo Show 5 is on sale for £44.99. That's a record-equalling low for the device and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display that's packed with features and includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just returned to its record-low price in today's festive deals. The 5th generation smart speaker is back down to £24.99 - a massive 55% discount. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Buds 2nd Gen: was £129.99.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

The 2nd-generation Echo Buds deliver a premium audio experience with active noise reduction technology developed by Bose. The smart earbuds feature an advanced microphone with Amazon Alexa, so you can stream music, make calls, and ask questions completely hands-free. The sweat-resistant earbuds also come in three different sizes, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit.

Echo Show 10 3rd Gen: was £259.99.99 now £184.99 at Amazon

With a new rounded look and a rotating 10.1-inch screen, the latest Echo Show 10 is the most intuitive smart display Amazon has made. Video calls are smooth and crisp, and now the camera automatically pans and zoom so you’re always in the center of the frame – and it’ll even double as a home security camera.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2021): was £ 999.99 now £749.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for £749.99 - the same deal we saw during Black Friday. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

