9 tasty Christmas gifts under £100 for home cooks from Ninja, De'Longhi, Philips and more

So you need a Christmas gift for the foodie in your life, but you don't want to spend so much that you're left eating baked beans for the rest of the year. What do you do? There's no shortage of budget air fryers, coffee machines and other pieces of kitchenalia around, but your loved one might be a little wary about entrusting their cooking to mysterious white-label white goods.
That's why we've put together a list of small appliances from big brands that are all currently on sale for under £100. Whether it's a Ninja air fryer, a De'Longhi coffee maker, or a KitchenAid food processor, we've got something that will put a smile on that foodie's face - and make them think you spent a lot more than you actually did.
Marks Electrical has some brilliant pre-Christmas deals on big-name kitchen appliances, and this smart manual espresso machine is no exception with £70 off. Features include 15-bar pump pressure (a machine in this price bracket would usually be 9-bar), built-in tamper, and adjustable steam wand. It's £134 at Amazon right now, so this is an exceptionally good price.
KitchenAid is best known for its sturdy stand mixers (as featured in The Great British Bake Off), but it also makes some excellent food processors - including this compact one that's ideal for single chefs or couples. At just £60 it's fantastic value and (whisper it) looks like it costs a lot more.
Ninja has become near synonymous with air fryers, and this compact model is a great little all-rounder. When we reviewed it, we loved how simple it was to use, producing impressively crisp chips in no time at all - and it was a piece of cake to clean afterwards. In fact, we awarded it four and a half stars out of five, which is the equivalent of a Paul Hollywood handshake.
Many sub-£100 blenders are only suitable for smoothies, shakes, and other cold recipes - but not this one. This sturdy Nutribullet model can also handle hot soup and sauces thanks to its vented lid, which stops pressure building up inside. A real smooth operator, it even has preset blending profiles so you don't need to mess around with blending speeds and times for different foods.
This compact capsule coffee maker holds a place in our roundup of the best Nespresso machines thanks to its versatility (able to take Nespresso or L'OR pods), 19-bar pressure, and ease of use and cleanup. In fact, we gave it four and a half stars out of five in our review, with our only real complaint being the lack of milk frother - but this bundle comes with one included. Brilliant.
There are two main types of juicer - masticating (chewing) and centrifugal (spinning). This is the latter, and makes light work of juicing hard or soft fruit and vegetables. With a huge £100 off, it's a great Christmas gift for a loved one, and is currently selling for £65 at Amazon.
It's rare to find an dual-basket air fryer from a big brand like Tefal for under £100, but here it is! This model has two different sized baskets, so the lucky recipient can cook your main dish in one, and a side (let's be honest, it's going to be chips) in the other.
This super compact little Nespresso machine is the perfect size for keeping on a desk for those moments when you need a shot of wake-up juice. It's the same price at John Lewis if you'd prefer to buy it there. Colours other than blue are a little more expensive, but personally I think it's the nicest option anyway.
British company Dualit is known for kitchen appliances that are built like tanks (I have one of its hand mixers and a blender, and they're bomb-proof). This little espresso machine with steam wand is no exception. and would be great gift for someone wanting to start developing their barista skills, but still wants convenience when they're in a rush, since it takes both coffee grounds and pods.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.