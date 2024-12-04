9 tasty Christmas gifts under £100 for home cooks from Ninja, De'Longhi, Philips and more

So you need a Christmas gift for the foodie in your life, but you don't want to spend so much that you're left eating baked beans for the rest of the year. What do you do? There's no shortage of budget air fryers, coffee machines and other pieces of kitchenalia around, but your loved one might be a little wary about entrusting their cooking to mysterious white-label white goods.

That's why we've put together a list of small appliances from big brands that are all currently on sale for under £100. Whether it's a Ninja air fryer, a De'Longhi coffee maker, or a KitchenAid food processor, we've got something that will put a smile on that foodie's face - and make them think you spent a lot more than you actually did.

KitchenAid Classic Mini Food Processor: was £89 now £59.95 at Amazon KitchenAid is best known for its sturdy stand mixers (as featured in The Great British Bake Off), but it also makes some excellent food processors - including this compact one that's ideal for single chefs or couples. At just £60 it's fantastic value and (whisper it) looks like it costs a lot more.

Ninja Air Fryer Max: was £169.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Ninja has become near synonymous with air fryers, and this compact model is a great little all-rounder. When we reviewed it, we loved how simple it was to use, producing impressively crisp chips in no time at all - and it was a piece of cake to clean afterwards. In fact, we awarded it four and a half stars out of five, which is the equivalent of a Paul Hollywood handshake.

Nutribullet Hot & Cold Blender Combo: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Many sub-£100 blenders are only suitable for smoothies, shakes, and other cold recipes - but not this one. This sturdy Nutribullet model can also handle hot soup and sauces thanks to its vented lid, which stops pressure building up inside. A real smooth operator, it even has preset blending profiles so you don't need to mess around with blending speeds and times for different foods.

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £99 at Amazon It's rare to find an dual-basket air fryer from a big brand like Tefal for under £100, but here it is! This model has two different sized baskets, so the lucky recipient can cook your main dish in one, and a side (let's be honest, it's going to be chips) in the other.

Dualit Espresso Coffee Machine: was £129.99 now £89.10 at Amazon British company Dualit is known for kitchen appliances that are built like tanks (I have one of its hand mixers and a blender, and they're bomb-proof). This little espresso machine with steam wand is no exception. and would be great gift for someone wanting to start developing their barista skills, but still wants convenience when they're in a rush, since it takes both coffee grounds and pods.

