The tiny Switchbot K10+ robot vacuum keeps my flat looking spotless, and it's going cheap today

Right now, you can pick up the super compact Switchbot K10+ robot vacuum for just £169.99 at Amazon (was £299.99). That's the cheapest this tiny robovac has ever been, even beating last year's Black Friday offers.

I have a small flat, and the K10+ is the perfect size for the job, getting into the smallest corners and squeezing between furniture where a bigger robovac would struggle. I can say from experience that it handles short and deep-pile carpets with ease, glides across hard floors, and even does an impressive job of mounting rugs. If you're equally lacking in space, this could be the best robot vacuum for you.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down this article for today's best deals on the Switchbot K10+ robot vacuum near you.

Today's best Switchbot K10+ deal

Switchbot K10+: was £299.99 now £169.99 at Amazon This Robovac is small enough to squeeze into tiny spaces, but still has the capacity and battery life to clean a good-sized flat, or the whole floor of a house before needing to dock. It's down to a record-low price at Amazon right now, making it exceptional value.

The K10+ is easy to operate through the nicely-designed Switchbot app (the same one used to control devices like the Switchbot Bot and Switchbot Blint Tilt), and it's Matter-compatible, meaning you can also use it as part of a mix-and-match smart home system with device from different brands, all controlled centrally. For more information, see our guide to Matter.

Its mopping function isn't the most sophisticated around. Rather than a reservoir for water and an actual mop, it has a simple detachable plate that holds a wet wipe in place over the rollers - but I've found it perfectly OK for everyday cleaning in my hallway, bathroom, and kitchen (with a single wipe covering all three areas). These rooms have black laminate flooring that shows every hair and crumb, and the K10+ keeps them all looking spotless.

If you're wondering about upgrading to a slightly more advanced (but equally compact) model, you can read about how we got on with this bot's successor in our Switchbot K10+ Pro review.