I'm TechRadar's robot vacuum expert, and this is the budget-friendly robovac deal I'd buy this Prime Day

There are plenty of robot vacuum deals kicking around this Amazon Prime Day, but one particular price drop from Roborock caught my eye: the Q5 Max+ is now $299.99 at Amazon, down from a ticket price of $599.99. That's a full 50% off, and while it's rare to see it being sold at full MSRP, I've never seen it this cheap before.

• Shop more Prime Day deals

At under $300, it sits in the entry-level price bracket, and you're getting an awful lot for your money. Along with its vacuuming ability, this robovac has mopping capabilities, comes with an auto-empty dustbin and offers advanced features like voice control. These are the kinds of things you don't often see at this price point – if I were looking to buy an affordable robovac this Prime Day, this is the deal I'd go for. It's also one of the best robot vacuum brands, so you're getting the benefit of that premium expertise, at a more wallet-friendly price point.

If you're looking for something more advanced – for example, a model that will automatically empty and refill water tanks and not just the dust cup – and are willing to spend a little more to get it, there are decent price-drops on a number of other Roborock robovacs as part of the Big Deals Day event. I've included the strongest offers below.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Roborock vacuum Prime Day deals in your region.

Today’s best Roborock robot vacuum deals

Roborock Q5 Max+ robot vacuum: was $599.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

This robovac is $300 off MSRP right now, which is the cheapest price we've ever seen it for. The compact dock will automatically empty the dust cup as required, it comes with a decent 5500Pa of suction, and the rubbery rollers are excellent at tackling hair without getting in a tangle. There's no obstacle avoidance, so you'll need to tidy up before you set it on its way, but it's still outstanding value at this price. This deal is matched if you buy direct from Roborock.

We have tested out this robovac's sister model (the version without mopping capabilities) and were impressed – find out how we got on in our Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum review.

Although the Q5 Max Plus is a great buy this Prime Day, if you have a slightly higher budget then there are other Roborock deals worth checking out too – take a look below. And if you're having trouble figuring out the differences between the various models, the Roborock product comparison tool will come in handy.

Roborock Qrevo Master: was $1,599.99 now $949.99 at Amazon

As one of Roborock's most advanced models, the Qrevo vacuum and mop packs 10,000Pa of suction (right up with there with the best on the market), and has an extending side brush and side mop pad to clean right up to the edges of rooms. Its dock takes care of emptying and refilling, and also intelligently cleans the mops pads, taking into account how dirty they are. It's still an investment, but $650 off list price is not to be sniffed at.

Roborock Qrevo S: was $799.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

Want something more advanced than the Q5 Max+ but can't stretch to the Qrevo Master? The Qrevo S sits in the middle, and has got a $250 discount for Prime Day, taking it to the lowest price I've seen it on sale for. The dock will still take care of emptying and refiling, it has built-in obstacle avoidance and automatic carpet sensing, and it packs a very respectable 7000Pa of suction.

When figuring out how much to spend, bear in mind that the price will typically go up based on how hands-off you want your robovac to be. If you're willing to take care of certain tasks yourself – emptying and refilling the onboard water tank for instance, or cleaning the mop pads – then you can save by opting for a slightly more basic model.

All three Roborocks I've highlighted above are combination models that can mop as well as vacuum. If you don't need the mopping capabilities, Roborock has plenty of vacuum-only models to choose from, and again that'll save you a bit of cash.

More Roborock robot vacuum deals

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US