If this robot vacuum gets any cheaper, Amazon will practically be giving it away

As we've come to expect, iRobot's robot vacuums are among the best devices discounted during the Cyber Monday deals, and this year has been no different; but in particular, this deal slashing almost 50% off the iRobot Roomba 694 at Amazon has caught my eye.

Generally speaking, the Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals have been pretty impressive this year, but this record-low price brings an accomplished yet simple robot vacuum down to a much more friendly list price - friendlier, in fact, than some of the Cyber Monday vacuum deals we've seen this year.

This smart sucker is regularly discounted throughout the year, but it's never dipped below $180 until this weekend. Packed with iRobot's intelligent features like personalized cleaning suggestions, an automatically adjusting cleaning head, and iRobot's patented Dirt Detect technology, this vacuum is typically pretty expensive at $274. However, at this price, it's neck-and-neck with far inferior devices, and therefore a great value.

In fact, I'd go as far as to say it's the best value robot vacuum deal I've seen all year, so it's not one to sleep on - and with just a few hours left, you might want to check out the deal sooner rather than later.

Today's best Black Friday iRobot Roomba deal

iRobot Roomba 694: was $274.99 now $159 at Amazon

The ideal hands-free cleaning tool for homes with pets, this entry-level Roomba robot vacuum is already affordable. But this Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal slashes off 42% - that's twice last week's discount, dropping its price down to a new record low. For that low, low price, you're getting adaptive navigation as well as voice control via Alexa and other voice assistants

I've been using robot vacuums to help keep my home clean for two years now, and I'm a total convert - however, conditionally so. My preferred manufacturer is definitely iRobot, thanks to the incredibly intelligent operating system utilized by these machines.

All of the more affordable vacuums I've tested from other brands have been disappointing at best, and liabilities at worst. In fact, I daresay I prefer using a manual vacuum over a cheap, dumb robot vacuum, and I really, really don't like vacuuming.

While the iRobot Roomba 694 doesn't rank among the best robot vacuums we've tested at TechRadar, it's Amazon's #1 best-selling model, carries the brand reputation of robovac pioneers, and has a 4.3-star customer rating on Amazon from over 20,000 happy customers - so it's a pretty safe bet.

