Finally, an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum for less than $150

You don't need a cleanup crew for some simple sweeping. A vacuum or an old-fashioned broom and dustpan can do the job, but a robot vacuum can automate the process to make it even more convenient. It doesn't cost as much as it used to, either, as you can now get the iRobot Roomba Essential Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $147.36 (was $249.99).

iRobot is one of the top companies known for manufacturing robot vacuums. You might've heard "Roomba" used synonymously with a robot vacuum, but Roomba is actually the name of this specific robot vacuum brand. The Essential Vac is an entry-level product, perfect for first-time robot vacuum owners – especially at this lowest price yet.

Today's best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deal

iRobot Roomba Essential Vac Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $147.36 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba Essential Vac is an entry-level robot vacuum that you can buy without additional batteries and accessories. All you need to do is let it map the rooms you want to clean and give it instructions using the iRobot Home App. The three-stage cleaning system, edge-sweeping brush, and other smart tools take care of the rest. It lasts up to 120 minutes on one charge and returns to its charging station on its own when the battery is low. If you fancy trying the tech for yourself, you better act now while it's at a considerably low price for a robovac.

To use an iRobot robot vacuum, you need to download the iRobot Home App and have your machine map the areas you want to clean. Even though it's one of the cheaper models, the Essential Vac uses a three-stage cleaning system to thoroughly clean carpets and floors. Its round shape doesn't stop it from cleaning wall-to-wall, either. It includes an Edge-Sweeping Brush to swipe at those pesky corners and can fit under many beds and sofas.

Sometimes, robot vacuums hide additional costs behind batteries and accessories. In the case of this model, it comes with a rechargeable battery and charging station. So it's convenient and cheap without any surprise expenses. It also returns to its charging station by itself when it's low on fuel. The battery can last up to two hours on one charge.

