I'm about to get one of these two Amazon Prime Day Nutribullet deals, and you should get the other

A Nutribullet is exactly the sort of appliance that I’d buy during Amazon Prime Day deals. For one, they’re very slender, so it doesn’t have to take up much countertop space. The massive discounts mean I get my money’s worth, as some of the best models frequently come down to under £50. And of course, as TechRadar’s resident fitness and wellness editor, I love that it’s going to keep me healthy.
The two deals I’m eyeing up are both “beginner” Nutribullet products, the Nutribullet 600 Series Starter Kit (£59.99 down to £39.99) and the Magic Bullet 11-piece blender, mixer, and food processor set (£49.99 down to £29.99).
Both fit the bill for me: cheap, single-person blenders primarily used for breakfast smoothies and post-gym protein shakes. However, they can also be used in the kitchen to dice, chop, pulverize, and more.
I think I’m going to opt for the Nutribullet: I already have a large food processor at home, so I’m really looking for a slim smoothie solution. But if you’re after an all-in-one, the Magic Bullet might be more versatile and a better buy for you. Check out both below:
Prime day deals - The best two Nutribullet deals
Nutribullet 600 Series Starter Kit: was
£59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
The Nutribullet 600, so named after its 600W motor, is a great way to whip up smoothies and shakes enjoyed right from the cup it was blended in. Its powerful cyclonic technology whirrs at an impressive 20,000 RPM and there’s minimal cleanup, unlike traditional blenders.
Magic Bullet 11-piece food processor set: was
£49.99 now £29.99 on Amazon
Slightly cheaper but slightly older, the Magic Bullet 11-piece set comes with plastic cups of various sizes for use in a variety of settings. Travel smoothie or diced garlic? There’s an attachment for you.
Not satisfying your need for kitchen kit? You can check out our comprehensive best blenders buying guide for more information, and our Prime Day Appliances deals section has everything you need for your kitchen and home, from vacuums to coffee machines.
