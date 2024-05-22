Dyson’s game-changing Airstrait hair straighteners just got a rare price cut

We're seeing plenty of online retailers launching their Memorial Day sales ahead of the holiday weekend, and one unexpectedly hot deal to go live is $100 off Dyson Airstrait straighteners at Best Buy.

Dyson has been changing the haircare game for a few years now, creating innovative products that quickly gain must-have status... while others in the beauty space scrabble to try and keep up. The Airstrait is no different. Most of today's best hair straighteners use hot plates to flatten out your locks, which works great, but requires hair to be dried first, and isn't that good for your hair health in the long run.

The Airstrait ditches the hot plates and uses focused airflow to smooth out your hair as it dries it, helping keep your hair healthy and speeding up styling time too. In our Dyson Airstrait review, our tester found it took her thick, wavy hair from wet to straight in less than half the time it usually took her, delivering a smooth yet natural-looking result.

This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen on the Airstrait, but any kind of deal is well worth taking advantage of, as they're usually full price. This particular deal can also be found at Dyson's online store and Amazon, if you prefer to shop there.

Dyon Airstraight deal at Best Buy

Dyson Airstrait: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: Even though it's still an investment, this is a seriously good deal on the Airstrait. It replaces the damaging hot plates of traditional straighteners with a focused blade of air that smooths and dies at the same time. You can adjust temperature and air speed to achieve the exact results you want. As well as Best Buy, you'll find this same deal when you buy direct from Dyson or Amazon.

When it comes to Dyson products, price drops are a rare occurrence – this is the first Airstrait deal we've spotted since October 2023. And while there are a number of dupes out there, in our experience, none of them match the Airstrait's wet-to-dry straightening functions.

The Airstrait offers three wet mode temperatures (175F, 230F, and 285F), two dry modes (250F and 285F), and an additional 'boost mode'. As mentioned above, the Airstrait takes a different approach from a regular hair straightener by blasting air through two vents on the underside of the panels, delivering fast results with minimal damage.

Coming in at 1.3lbs, it's a slightly lighter option compared to the already hefty Dyson Corale, which weighs 1.4lbs. So while we flagged the possibility of light arm-ache after using it for longer periods of time, its quick performance should go some way to countering that issue.

Hair care aside, Memorial Day 2024 is the ideal time to grab yourself a bargain on a wide range of other lifestyle tech. A great place to start is Amazon's massive Memorial Day sale, where you can find limited-time offers on smart home security and hubs to supercharge your home. You also won't be disappointed with Memorial Day appliance sales, especially if your vacuum, air fryer, or coffee machine could do with a good upgrade.