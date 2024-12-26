Didn't get a Dyson Airwrap for Christmas? Fear not, there are Boxing Day Dyson deals, but you'll want to act fast

Didn't get the Dyson Airwrap of your dreams this Christmas? Fear not, whether you've got Dyson vouchers to burn or somehow have disposable income left after gift-giving, the Boxing Day sales have some pretty good Dyson deals matching Black Friday prices.

Gone are the days where Dyson devices remain at list price in perpetuity; nowadays, there are actually quite a few sales events throughout the year where these pricey products see some pretty impressive discounts. For example, right now you can snag an excellent, and frankly shocking, saving on the all-new Dyson Airwrap i.d. for £399.00 (was £479.99) at John Lewis, or head to Currys where the Dyson Airwrap Complete Long bundle is £399 (was £479.99).

Read on to find out more about these excellent deals, or for more options, scroll to the end of this article where I've listed all of the best Dyson deals to shop today.

Today's best Dyson Airwrap deals

Dyson Airwrap i.d.: was £479.99 now £399.99 at John Lewis Record low: Dyson's newest Airwrap packs some serious smarts, and it's a real surprise to see it on offer this Boxing Day. Paired with your phone and the Dyson app, it can offer a bespoke styling experience as yet unparalleled by peers, with a list price to match. I remain dumbfounded, however, that it's priced the same as older, less intelligent Dyson Airwrap devices; one could argue they should just drop the list price of those older models, as it's a no-brainer to opt for the new smart styling wand.

I'm frankly astounded that the new Airwrap i.d. is on offer this Boxing Day, and at its lowest-ever price. In fact, it's an equivalent discount to the general sales price we see for the generic, less intelligent Dyson Airwrap.

Both devices are great, and if you don't want the connected options offered by the i.d., you'll be more than happy with the old-fashioned standard device. However, if you've got particularly tricky hair to style, are concerned about hair damage or just have a good dose of nerdiness when it comes to gadgetry, the i.d. is an excellent option at this price.