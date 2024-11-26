The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is our favorite beginner coffee machine, and you can save nearly half price in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Now that we're in the week of Black Friday 2024, some of our best coffee machines are receiving some decent money-saving offers, and as for Black Friday Nespresso deals, we can say that they certainly haven't let us down. So, if you're an aspiring barista looking to find your way in the world of coffee this Black Friday, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee maker is the one to watch for beginner baristas.

In Amazon's Black Friday week sale, the Vertuo Pop model is now £54 from £100, saving you a huge 46% on an entry-level coffee machine we awarded five stars. Given that we still have a few more days to wait until it's officially Black Friday (November 29), it's no surprise that a lot of coffee machines aren't quite reaching record-low prices, but by the Vertuo Pop's price history, this offer is slightly below last year's Black Friday price.

It's an offer to snatch up sooner rather than later, as last year, its price point started climbing back up come early-mid December following Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Today's best Nespresso Vertuo Pop Black Friday deal

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine: was £100 now £54 at Amazon We've seen the Vertuo Pop hit its lowest price of £49 in the past, but the last time this occurred was early 2023. Therefore, it's not clear when or if the Vertuo Pop will receive another price drop that'll match, but Amazon's early Black Friday 2024 deal is still cheaper than last year's sale - not bad for our five-star-rated coffee maker. Read our full Nespresso Vertuo Pop review.

We were very pleased with the Vertuo Pop's performance as an entry-level coffee machine, meaning you don't need advanced coffee knowledge going into your purchase. It works in your favor even better if you're a novice and are looking for a coffee shop-style machine on a budget, so you won't have to settle for a lower-quality taste.

With that said, we'd like the Vertuo Pop to pack more versatile brewing methods, but since it's designed for beginners, we weren't as bothered by that factor. But what we did enjoy about this model is its easy-to-use one-button function that works to speedily brew you a fresh mug of coffee within 30 seconds.

