Our favorite budget coffee maker is under $150 in this early Prime Day deal

It might feel like we only just had one sale but there’s another set of Prime Day deals coming up next week. Amazon’s Big Deal Days event kicks off October 8 and 9 but there are some excellent early Prime Day deals live now. For instance, you can buy this Nespresso Vertuo Next at Amazon for $149 (was $229.95) and save a hefty $80 off the usual price.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next has seen many price cuts in the past year but it’s rare to see it dip as low as this. It’s more usually found around the $200 mark but this Prime-member exclusive offer is even better for one of the best coffee makers for anyone on a budget. It offers single serve coffee and espresso with hardly any effort and it also comes with a milk frother for getting your coffee just how you love it. Undoubtedly, it's one of the best coffee maker deals today.

Today’s best Nespresso deals

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $229.95 now $149 at Amazon

The ideal investment if you’re trying to cut back on spending too much at your local coffee place, the Nespresso Vertuo Next is simple to use. It has a 25-second heat-up time and can brew coffee bold, mild, hot, or iced. It also has four different cup sizes, and it comes with a milk frother and a starter set of Nespresso capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £100 now £59 at Amazon

It's a slightly different and smaller model but if you're in the UK then this Nespresso Vertuo Pop is a "fabulous entry-level coffee maker" according to our five-star review. This discount brings it back down to the lowest price I've seen this year. It's a great buy if you want a quick and easy-to-use coffee machine without all the fuss.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next is super intuitive in seemingly every way. It’s easy to use and easy to clean, which isn’t always guaranteed with any appliance. In our Nespresso Vertuo Next review, we really loved how straightforward it was to brew drinks.

One touch is all you need most of the time with five different cup sizes to choose from and different strengths if you want them too. It’s also ultra compact which is why it’s one of the best Nespresso machines around. The only downside at the time was its lack of frother but this particular deal comes with one.

It's the coffee maker for those who don't want to spend hours figuring out complex coffee routines, but who still want a great cup of Joe throughout the day.

While you’re making your home run much smoother than before, now could also be the time to check out the robot vacuum deals happening right now too. That way, you can watch as your home is cleaned for you, all while enjoying your coffee.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK