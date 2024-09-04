One of our favorite bean-to-cup coffee makers has hit a record low price

If you love a delicious cup of joe in the morning but heading to the local coffee shop is getting pricey, you need a great bean-to-cup coffee machine to give you the best experience at home. Well, right now, you can buy the Breville Barista Express Impress at Amazon for $699.95 (was $899.95).

That might sound expensive but you’ll be surprised how quickly it starts saving you money. The Breville Barista Express Impress has hit this low once before but not since June. And other than that, it’s never been discounted this much before.

The 22% discount means now is the perfect time to buy. The Breville Barista Express Impress is exciting to use for coffee fans thanks to its many features and its delightful results. We love it a lot, considering it to be one of the best coffee makers available right now.

Today’s best coffee machine deal

Breville Barista Express Impress: was $899.95 now $699.95 at Amazon

The Breville Barista Express Impress is packed with great ways to make your perfect cup of coffee. It has 25 different grind settings so you can get the grind size just how you like it while its smart system can automatically calculate and adjust the level of fresh coffee to ensure you get the perfect dose every time. This isn’t basic coffee by any means right down to its manual steam wand for creating gorgeous latte art. It is, however, worth it if you want one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines at the best price we've ever seen it.

Check out our look at the best bean-to-cup coffee machine and you’ll immediately notice this one is right up the top of that list. As our Breville Barista Express Impress review explains, it’s fun to make barista-style coffee at home with this “beautifully designed” coffee maker. There’s no option for ground coffee or pods here but that’s because it’s all about the true experience.

If the idea of making your own coffee sounds appealing as well as a good way to cut down on expenses, the Breville Barista Express Impress will delight you. Its 25 grind settings work alongside the option to set single or double shot presets, while there’s an auto dose correct button to take out the guesswork for you. You can also adjust the brew temperature if you like, while there’s the option to create latte art. Sounds like heaven? We think so too.

There are other coffee maker deals if you want something cheaper or possibly simpler to use. While you’re making your home work better for you, this could be the time to check out the robot vacuum deals to streamline everything at home.