I'm a coffee novice, but this Ninja barista system Black Friday deal is making me want to practice my latte art

As we edge closer to Black Friday 2024, the early offers are pouring in from retailers and it's no surprise that Ninja Black Friday deals are soaring among budding home baristas. Of all the best coffee makers, the Ninja Espresso & Coffee Maker & Barista System combines multiple ways to create the perfect brew, for which you can now save $70 this Black Friday.

It's new $179.99 price point down from $249.99 at Amazon means you can make different types of coffee for a lot less money, and while we'd prefer to see this versatile coffee maker back at it's lowest price ($172.49 in December 2023), it's not often a deal like this presents itself - especially when it allows you to make single serve, drip, and Nespresso pod coffee all from one one appliance. That way, not only are you getting your money's worth, but you can finally say farewell to underwhelming corporate coffee chains.

Today's best Ninja coffee maker Black Friday deal

Ninja Ninja Espresso & Coffee Maker & Barista System: was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Save $70: For a coffee machine that not only makes single serve and drip coffee, but allows you to use Nespresso pods to brew espresso, then you can let the fact it's not a record-low price slip. Across other retailers like Best Buy and Target, Ninja's versatile coffee machine is listed for the same price, so right now, this is the best possible deal you can go for on this model.

If you're like me and can never decide what type of coffee you're in the mood for, then the Ninja Espresso & Coffee Maker & Barista System's versatile brewing options give you plenty of variety to choose from. Whether you want to be caffeinated with an entire carafe of drip coffee, or a Nespresso pod coffee which you can easily transform into a fluffy latte or cappuccino with its built-in milk frother, you won't fall short of options.

While we have a soft spot for the best Nespresso machines, this model combines elements from different types of coffee machines that you don't otherwise see in Nespresso's range. And if you're looking to make the switch from a Nespresso model and have a few pods left over, the Ninja Espresso & Coffee Maker & Barista System ensures that those won't go to waste.

