Hurry! The 3-in-1 Ninja Luxe Café coffee machine is back in stock, but probably not for long

A few months ago, Ninja launched the Luxe Café: a feature-packed three-in-one coffee machine that can prepare espresso, cold-brew, and filter coffee, and looks great while doing it. It proved enormously popular and quickly sold out, but now it's back in stock at Ninja's online store. You'll need to be speedy though - the company has warned that it's likely to sell out again soon.

We were lucky enough to get our hands on the Ninja Luxe Café when it debuted in the US in August, and we were very impressed. Bean-to-cup coffee machines never come cheap, and at £549.99 this certainly isn't cheap, but it does give you an awful lot of features for your money, and our reviewer Danielle Abraham reported that it delivered consistently tasty results.

It's not just for experienced baristas, either. Danielle explained that it "manages to take much of the guesswork out of perfecting espresso and coffee drinks thanks to grind size suggestions, a weight-based dosage system, and an automatic milk frother, making it ideal for beginners." See our full Ninja Luxe Café review for more details.

The only downside is that the Ninja Luxe Café isn't included in any promotions, and you're not going to see it in this year's Black Friday sales either.

