Amazon has ground down the price of the Ninja DualBrew Pro by 25%

Whether you’re going to be heading back to school or starting your freshman year, buying a good-quality coffee machine might seem a little rich, but now that you can buy the Ninja CFP307 DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System at Amazon for $179.99 (was $239.99) . That’s a brew-liant 25% saving.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen it so far this year, and whether you’re a studying student or a perky professional, having access to a decent cup of coffee can really help with the daily grind. So with the additional perk of $60 off, surely this deal is worth a shot.

Today's best Ninja DualBrew Pro deal

Ninja DualBrew Pro: was $239.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

We loved its convenient warming plate and the rich, flavorful coffee that The Ninja DualBrew Pro brewed up for us. Stirr in the fact it's at it's lowest price that we've seen all year, then this is surely a great time to purchase this well-performing coffee machine.

We loved the Ninja DualBrew Pro when we reviewed it back in May 2023, awarding it a commendable four and a half stars out of five. We liked how easy it was to use, its adjustable water tank, and the variety of brew-size options. With an up to 12-cup capacity, it’d be perfect for a dorm or shared kitchen, so perhaps there could be grounds to split the cost with your roomies, making for an even bigger saving.