After last week's brutal heatwave, I am enjoying a brief respite in temperature... but all too aware that the sun is about to make a return. If you're in a similar situation, now's a good time to invest in a fan.

Understandably, there aren't a lot of big fan discounts about at the moment – but there are a handful of strong deals on models we rate especially highly. My pick of the bunch is the Duux Whisper 2, on sale for £119 (was £139.99) at John Lewis. This pedestal fan is simple, effective, quiet, and subtly stylish.

In our Duux Whisper 2 fan review, our tester awarded it an impressive four stars, praising the whisper-quiet operation, powerful airflow, and intuitive controls. With the current discount, it's back down to its lowest price, and a very solid investment for the summer.

Today's best fan deals

Alternatives to consider

If you don't want a floor-standing option, you have a couple of other discount options on some of the best fans we've tested...

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Currys There's £30 off this cool portable fan from Shark, taking it back down to its lowest price so far. A relatively new release, the HydroGo comes in a range of cute candy colours and boasts a misting attachment for a chilly blast while you're out and about in hot weather.

Meaco 1056 Air Circulator fan: was £104.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Okay, this £5 discount isn't going to blow anyone away, but this is a genuinely excellent fan – the exact model that's saved me from several sleepless nights in the recent heatwave, in fact. It can be used like a traditional fan, or as an air circulator to amplify the cooling effect of a separate cold air source.

The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is a portable powerhouse, offering cordless cooling on the go, plus a dreamy misting feature (we scored it four stars in our Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo review).

There's also the Meaco 1056 Air Circulator fan, which only has a modest discount, but has been saving my sanity at nighttime with its quiet, even and effective cooling. As an air circulator, it can also pair with an existing cool air source – an open window, or a weak AC unit, for example – to amplify its effects.