The Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan gets a big £100 discount at Currys

One heatwave dodged and we all know another one will come sooner or later. Be prepared and buy the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan at Currys for £299.99 (was £399.99). The £100 discount is the kind of saving that definitely won’t happen later in the summer when we’re all desperately trying to stay cool and regretting not investing earlier in the year.

Prime Day deals are imminent but we’d be surprised if this Dyson fan went lower than this. Even if it does, there won’t be a huge amount in it and what if the heatwave comes back before mid-July?

The Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan isn’t just a fan either as it’s able to purify the area around you, removing up to 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 micron, which is perfect while hayfever strikes us all down. It could just be the thing that makes the summer a bit more manageable.

Today’s best Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan deal

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan: was £399.99 now £299.99 at Currys

The Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan is your faithful companion throughout the summer. It uses Air Multiplier technology to circulate a cool breeze around the room while also drawing pollutants away. It’s small and quiet so it won’t annoy you, while the remote is convenient while you’re sitting at home. Air purifiers alone can get expensive so a combination of the two is great value.

We’ve featured other Dyson fans in our investigation of the best fans but honestly, the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan is still worth it. Like the best technology, it simply works very well and solves a major issue of yours – being too hot.

It can oscillate up to 70 degrees so it’ll fill the room with cool air. 99.95% of pollutants are quickly removed while there’s an easy air filter that can be simply swapped out as needed. The fan will let you know when the time has come.

Little touches, like a remote that is magnetised to fit onto the fan, are incredibly useful, while the whole fan has a small enough footprint to be placed on a piece of A4 paper.

If you’re looking ahead to winter, now could be the time to check out the Nest thermostat deals that are happening right now. Alternatively, if you’re overheating, take a look at the robot vacuum deals to cut back on excessive cleaning during the summer months.